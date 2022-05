Lewis Nunn

Lewis Nunn is a London-based writer and editor who covers cruise, luxury travel, hotels, and cities. As a freelance journalist, he contributes to The Times, The Daily Mail, The Telegraph, The Mail on Sunday, The Sun, Women's Health, MSN, Country Living, Travel + Leisure, Culture Trip, Decanter, Platinum, Cruise International, World of Cruising, and more. He is currently the cruise editor at City AM.