Leslie Brenner

Leslie Brenner is an award-winning food writer, editor, entrepreneur, restaurant consultant, and former journalist. She was The Dallas Morning News' longtime restaurant critic, The Los Angeles Times' food editor, and a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure. Born and raised in Southern California, Leslie grew up appreciating L.A.'s vibrant farmers markets and the city's diverse dining scene. During her stint as L.A. Times' food editor from 2004 through 2007, the outlet's Food section won an unprecedented number of prestigious First Prize Awards from the Association of Food Journalists. In 2017, Leslie stepped away from journalism to work in the food and beverage industry. During that time, she helped open two Dallas restaurants, Billy Can Can and Hatchways Café, and launched her own restaurant consulting business, Leslie Brenner Concepts, two years later. Leslie is currently the founder and editor-in-chief of Cooks Without Borders, a website consisting of stories, recipes, cookbook reviews, video interviews with fascinating people in the food world, and more. She lives in Dallas, Texas, with her husband.



* 20+ years of experience as a writer and editor

* 8 years of experience as a restaurant critic

* Won two James Beard Awards for her food writing

* Author of five books about food and wine, including "American Appetite: The Coming of Age of a Cuisine" and "The Fourth Star: Dispatches from Inside Daniel Boulud's Celebrated New York Restaurant," along with an acclaimed novel, "Greetings From the Golden State"

* Received a master's degree in fiction writing from Columbia University

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Stanford University