Leanne Philip

Leanne Philip is a content creator and strategist who loves to help brands discover their voice and connect with their audience in new and meaningful ways. Her work centers around the luxury lifestyle industry and includes print and digital clips for Hamptons, Barneys New York, The Atlantan, and Tripadvisor, to name a few. Growing up in three different countries taught Leanne to appreciate new cultures from a young age. She is an avid traveler and has made it her mission to visit 40 countries before her 40th birthday.