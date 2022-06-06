Lawrence Osborne

Lawrence Osborne is a widely published British novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter. He is the author of six critically acclaimed novels: "The Forgiven," "The Ballad of a Small Player," "Hunters in the Dark," "Beautiful Animals," "Only to Sleep," and "The Glass Kingdom." Lawrence's nonfiction work ranges from memoirs and travelogues to essays, including "Bangkok Days," "Paris Dreambook," and "The Wet and the Dry." His writing has also appeared in numerous publications, including Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, The Independent, and more. Born in England, Lawrence has led a nomadic life, spending time in Mexico, Greece, Italy, France, Morocco, Cambodia, Thailand, New York, and Istanbul. He currently resides in Bangkok.



* Nominated for an Edgar Award for his book "Only to Sleep: A Philip Marlowe Novel," which was also named a Best Book of the Year by The New York Times Book Review

* Selected for "The Best American Short Stories 2012" anthology for his short story for "Volcano"

* His novel, "The Forgiven" was made into a movie starring Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, and Jessica Chastain