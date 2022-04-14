Lavanya Sunkara

Lavanya Sunkara is an NYC-based writer who is passionate about eco-travel, sustainability, and wildlife conservation. Giving up a law career to pursue impactful storytelling, Lavanya has written hundreds of articles for top publications, including The New York Times, National Geographic, Architectural Digest, Fodor's, Forbes, Reader's Digest, Business Insider, and USA Today, in a career spanning over a decade. Some of her favorite career and life-defining moments include swimming with sea lions in the Galapagos and whale sharks in Mexico, camping in Tanzania's Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area, taking a walking safari in Kenya's Naboisho Conservancy, studying whales and dolphins in Costa Rica, and caring for orphaned wallabies and kangaroos in Australia. She's been to more than 35 countries across six continents on assignment.



* Received a bachelor's degree in philosophy and media communications from Fordham University

* Conducts webinars for the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) and Travel Unity to increase diversity in travel media