Lauren Shockey

Lauren Shockey is a New York City-based food and travel writer, as well as a trained cook. She is the author of the cookbook "Hangover Helper: Delicious Cures from Around the World" and the culinary memoir with recipes, "Four Kitchens: My Life Behind the Burner in New York, Hanoi, Tel Aviv, and Paris." Previously the restaurant critic at The Village Voice, Lauren has freelanced for numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, Slate, Bon Appétit, Saveur, and Food52.



* Work recognized by the Association of Food Journalists

* Judged the International Association of Culinary Professionals Awards

* Received a diploma in classic culinary arts from The French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center)

* Received a master's degree in food studies from New York University