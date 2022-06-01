Lauren Matison

Lauren Matison is a writer and editor specializing in outdoor adventure, sustainability, and family travel. She is a frequent contributor at National Geographic, Thrillist, The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Outside, and Shape. She was the Green Getaways columnist at Travel + Leisure. Lauren was also named one of the top bloggers in the country by Cosmopolitan. She regularly writes branded custom content for clients such as The Washington Post, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Yahoo!, Real Simple, Mastercard, Montana Tourism Board, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton Hotels, and Amtrak. In 2007, she founded offMetro.com, an award-winning green travel site that Lonely Planet called "one of the top 10 most reliable websites in responsible travel today." Acquired by OutdoorFest in the fall of 2016, oM has been featured in major outlets including The New York Times and Outside. After bikepacking some 500 miles across France to raise money for World Bicycle Relief, Lauren is currently planning her next wild two-wheeled ride along the Empire State Trail.

* 15+ years of experience as a journalist and editor
* Bylines in Men's Journal, Los Angeles Magazine, Food & Wine, Budget Travel, InStyle.com, NBC.com, Grist.org, BizBash Magazine, Yahoo!, BikeNYC.org, Edible Magazine, and more
* Filmed travel segments for NBC's Today show
* Produced and hosted travel panels at events such as The New York Times Travel Show, the Travel and Adventure Show, and New York Travel Festival
* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Connecticut College
What I Learned From My First Family RV Trip
Article
The allure of an RV vacation has never been greater. But, as one mom found on a circuit through Maine, actually making it happen takes some careful planning.
Eleven Eco-Friendly Gift Ideas for Travelers
Article
While holidays come and go, there’s nothing like giving a gift that will endure trip after trip. These 11 ideas prove that you don’t have to sacrifice quality and style for a little environmental responsibility (that goes a long way).
Green Getaways: Helsinki is the Latest City to Go Car-Free
Article
Long overshadowed by the more popular Scandinavian capitals, Helsinki’s new and improved vision for a green utopia is worth taking a closer look.
Nine Eco-Friendly Winter Vacation Ideas
Article
From a geodesic dome in the Swiss Alps to a glass cabin in the woods of upstate New York, here are nine of our favorite eco-luxurious winter retreats around the world.
5 easy ways to take a digital detox
Article
