Lauren Matison

Lauren Matison is a writer and editor specializing in outdoor adventure, sustainability, and family travel. She is a frequent contributor at National Geographic, Thrillist, The New York Times, Condé Nast Traveler, Outside, and Shape. She was the Green Getaways columnist at Travel + Leisure. Lauren was also named one of the top bloggers in the country by Cosmopolitan. She regularly writes branded custom content for clients such as The Washington Post, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Yahoo!, Real Simple, Mastercard, Montana Tourism Board, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton Hotels, and Amtrak. In 2007, she founded offMetro.com , an award-winning green travel site that Lonely Planet called "one of the top 10 most reliable websites in responsible travel today." Acquired by OutdoorFest in the fall of 2016, oM has been featured in major outlets including The New York Times and Outside. After bikepacking some 500 miles across France to raise money for World Bicycle Relief, Lauren is currently planning her next wild two-wheeled ride along the Empire State Trail.* 15+ years of experience as a journalist and editor* Bylines in Men's Journal, Los Angeles Magazine, Food & Wine, Budget Travel, InStyle.com Grist.org , BizBash Magazine, Yahoo! , BikeNYC.org , Edible Magazine, and more* Filmed travel segments for NBC's Today show* Produced and hosted travel panels at events such as The New York Times Travel Show, the Travel and Adventure Show, and New York Travel Festival* Received a bachelor's degree in English from Connecticut College