Lauren Breedlove is a freelance travel writer, photographer, and content creator with a focus on off-the-beaten-path adventures, outdoor exploits, unique stays, and authentic cultural experiences. She has more than seven years of experience writing destination guide, narrative, reported, photo essay, and review style pieces for print and digital publications, such as Travel + Leisure, Thrillist, AFAR, Matador Network, Roadtrippers Magazine, Adirondack Life Magazine, and more. Lauren's home base is Upstate New York and can be found exploring the Adirondacks when she's not bopping around the world. In addition to writing for a wide array of publications, Lauren's photography work has been featured in various gallery shows, magazines, and one of her images, Lady Havana, was shortlisted and given an editor's award in the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the year contest in 2017. She aims to experience, photograph, and write with a raw + real adventurous spirit, while capturing the true essence of a place. Lauren graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Michael's College in Burlington Vermont. After a decade of living in New York City and working as a teacher, she followed her dreams of becoming a travel writer and photographer and has explored more than 40 countries, and has no plans of stopping.