Laura Itzkowitz

Great hotels can inspire you, pamper you, and give you a much-deserved break from the humdrum routine of daily life. Europe may have hotels in former palaces, but there are plenty of outstanding hotels and resorts in the U.S. too, and in many ways, they tell the story of this country. Take the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans for example—the legendary grand dame dates back to 1893, survived Hurricane Katrina , and is back and better than ever after a major renovation, complete with a restaurant by acclaimed chef John Besh. In picturesque New England, the Chanler at Cliff Walk is set in one of Newport’s grandest mansions built in 1873, when Gilded Age tycoons turned the ocean-front town into a summer playground for Gatsby-esque parties. At Triple Creek Ranch in Montana, guests can step back in time to the Wild West, ride horses, hike through the mountains with a guide, and cozy up by the fireplace in a luxury cabin. In Oklahoma, you might be surprised to discover the Mayo Hotel , which in its heyday hosted John F. Kennedy, Lucille Ball, and Babe Ruth. Though it suffered a period of decline in the ‘80s, it’s been reborn and reimagined as a gorgeous hotel for the modern day. More recently, hotels like 21c Museum Hotel Louisville and Cincinnati have revived forlorn downtowns by renovating former factories and filling them with art. These are just some of the fabulous hotels that T+L readers have voted into our hall of fame, known as the World’s Best Awards . Most of the hotels on this list received top scores from readers, who rated everything from the quality of the rooms to the location, service, dining options, nightlife, and value. In the case of a few states that didn’t have any hotels represented on the World’s Best list , we asked for nominations from the people who know best, including the tourism boards in those states. When planning your next American vacation, consider staying at one of these outstanding properties and vote for your favorites in the 2016 World’s Best Awards survey