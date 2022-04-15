Laura Itzkowitz

A host of international brands is about to shake up the Eternal City's hotel scene.
When it comes to America’s best road trips, it’s hard to beat the Pacific Coast Highway. Driving Highway 1 means hours cruising along stunning bluffs overlooking the Pacific, plus designated vista points for sparkling ocean views. And, of course, there are plenty of restaurants (Korean barbecue!), beaches (Santa Barbara!), and attractions (the Henry Miller Memorial Library!) along the way. There's arguably something for everyone. For animal lovers there's the Elephant Seal Rookery at San Piedras Beach in San Simeon, where more than 15,000 elephant seals migrate every year. From the viewing platform, you can watch them all flop around in the sand. That's about the best roadside attraction there is. For posh eaters, a restaurant along Big Sur offers a $75 prix fixe lunch menu and, perhaps more notably, what could be one of the most beautiful views on the planet. Further south, just outside of Santa Barbara, nosh on fish tacos, bao buns, and fried cauliflower. In L.A., eat some of the best Korean barbecue in the United States, tasting pitch-perfect Waygu beef (grilled tableside, of course) and savory kimchi pancakes — all at a no-frills restaurant in a strip mall. For those that love nightlife, sleek bars along the route serve inventive cocktails made using ingredients like clarified lime and pandan. And in case you're tired of the speakeasy concept, keep in mind that one of L.A.'s hippest offerings has an '80s theme and private karaoke rooms. I recently hit the road with the mission of plotting out the best itinerary for a weekend trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Here’s my play-by-play guide, complete with stops for photos in Big Sur, antiques shopping in Solvang, and craft cocktails at one of L.A.’s coolest bars. Looking to finally take that perfect California road trip? Read on.
Great hotels can inspire you, pamper you, and give you a much-deserved break from the humdrum routine of daily life. Europe may have hotels in former palaces, but there are plenty of outstanding hotels and resorts in the U.S. too, and in many ways, they tell the story of this country. Take the Roosevelt Hotel in New Orleans for example—the legendary grand dame dates back to 1893, survived Hurricane Katrina, and is back and better than ever after a major renovation, complete with a restaurant by acclaimed chef John Besh. In picturesque New England, the Chanler at Cliff Walk is set in one of Newport’s grandest mansions built in 1873, when Gilded Age tycoons turned the ocean-front town into a summer playground for Gatsby-esque parties. At Triple Creek Ranch in Montana, guests can step back in time to the Wild West, ride horses, hike through the mountains with a guide, and cozy up by the fireplace in a luxury cabin. In Oklahoma, you might be surprised to discover the Mayo Hotel, which in its heyday hosted John F. Kennedy, Lucille Ball, and Babe Ruth. Though it suffered a period of decline in the ‘80s, it’s been reborn and reimagined as a gorgeous hotel for the modern day. More recently, hotels like 21c Museum Hotel Louisville and Cincinnati have revived forlorn downtowns by renovating former factories and filling them with art. These are just some of the fabulous hotels that T+L readers have voted into our hall of fame, known as the World’s Best Awards. Most of the hotels on this list received top scores from readers, who rated everything from the quality of the rooms to the location, service, dining options, nightlife, and value. In the case of a few states that didn’t have any hotels represented on the World’s Best list, we asked for nominations from the people who know best, including the tourism boards in those states. When planning your next American vacation, consider staying at one of these outstanding properties and vote for your favorites in the 2016 World’s Best Awards survey.
