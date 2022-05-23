Laura Fisher

Laura Fisher is a lifestyle freelance writer covering health, cooking, sustainability, and wellness for online publications such as Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Parenting, Shape, Southern Living, and Better Homes and Gardens. Laura began her career as an English teacher in Quito, Ecuador, before moving to New York to work in marketing for food and farming companies. She later relocated to Boulder, CO, where she eventually landed a role on the recruitment and diversity team at the University of Colorado Boulder. She continues to explore her love of food systems, farming, nutrition, and sustainability in her work, covering everything from wellness trends and superfoods to how to host a high tea that's worthy of a Bridgerton.

* 3+ years of experience as a freelance lifestyle writer
* Received a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing from Emory University
* Received a master's degree in environmental conservation education from New York University
* Received a certificate in diversity and inclusion: strategy and management from Cornell University
The 12 Best Bike Racks for Every Type of Road Trip Adventure
Article
From roof to hitch to trunk, these bike carriers for cars and SUVs will get you on that epic journey.
