Laura Begley Bloom is an award-winning travel writer, editor, and content strategist who appears regularly on television as a travel expert. Journalism is part of Laura's heritage: Her great great grandfather was a Civil War correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. Laura has been writing about travel since the early days of her career, when she started off as a honeymoon editor, even though—ironically—she was single at the time. Since then, she has written for a number of publications, including Food & Wine, Wallpaper, and The New York Times, and she writes popular travel columns for Forbes and Tripadvisor.
Throughout her career, Laura has held many high-level roles such as editor-in-chief of Yahoo Travel, which was named the top online travel magazine under her leadership. Before that, she was deputy editor of Travel + Leisure. An in-demand speaker, Laura often moderates travel conferences and appears regularly on television, including the Weather Channel, CNN, Good Morning America, NBC Today, and more. One of Laura's claims to fame: Her interview with Kurt Cobain for her college radio station fanzine, Dirt, is one of the singer's earliest known interviews and has been included in many Nirvana anthologies.
* 25+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and content strategist * Numerous awards, including the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) * Travel expert who appears regularly on television and as a speaker at conferences * Received a bachelor's degree in economics and East Asian studies from Smith College * Taught graduate-level journalism at New York University
With buzzing towns like Tulum and Playa del Carmen and appealing resorts set along the white-sand coastline, Mexico’s 100-mile-long Riviera Maya has become a travel hot spot. T+L’s highly curated guide will help you navigate the area and plan the best vacation ever.