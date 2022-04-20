Laura Begley Bloom

Laura Begley Bloom is an award-winning travel writer, editor, and content strategist who appears regularly on television as a travel expert. Journalism is part of Laura's heritage: Her great great grandfather was a Civil War correspondent for the Chicago Tribune. Laura has been writing about travel since the early days of her career, when she started off as a honeymoon editor, even though—ironically—she was single at the time. Since then, she has written for a number of publications, including Food & Wine, Wallpaper, and The New York Times, and she writes popular travel columns for Forbes and Tripadvisor.



Throughout her career, Laura has held many high-level roles such as editor-in-chief of Yahoo Travel, which was named the top online travel magazine under her leadership. Before that, she was deputy editor of Travel + Leisure. An in-demand speaker, Laura often moderates travel conferences and appears regularly on television, including the Weather Channel, CNN, Good Morning America, NBC Today, and more. One of Laura's claims to fame: Her interview with Kurt Cobain for her college radio station fanzine, Dirt, is one of the singer's earliest known interviews and has been included in many Nirvana anthologies.



* 25+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and content strategist

* Numerous awards, including the North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA)

* Travel expert who appears regularly on television and as a speaker at conferences

* Received a bachelor's degree in economics and East Asian studies from Smith College

* Taught graduate-level journalism at New York University