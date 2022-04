Lane Nieset

Lane Nieset is a freelance travel writer from Miami who has lived in France for the past decade. From her current base in Paris, she covers a mix of lifestyle, wine, food, and design for a variety of publications, including Food & Wine, Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, Architectural Digest, and National Geographic Travel. Lane has worked her way through more than 50 countries across all seven continents, trying everything from snowshoeing in Antarctica to glacier trekking in the French Alps.