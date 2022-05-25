Kyle Ellison

Not only was I raised on Maui, but in a way I was also raised by it. The tropical surroundings fostered a sense of adventure—waves and waterfalls will do that—and the 2,500 miles of surrounding ocean forged a wanderlust that remains unbroken. Having traveled to 65 countries, in addition to 49 U.S. states, I still consider Upcountry, Maui to be the most beautiful place in the world. My love for the island has been featured in publications such as Journey, Maui No Ka ‘Oi, and Escape, and I also authored the Moon guidebook to Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lana‘i. When not writing I can usually be found stand up paddling off of Ka‘anapali—or surfing, diving, snorkeling, or bodysurfing somewhere on my island playground.