Kwin Mosby

Here's how to spend a perfect week in Venice and Sicily right now.
A Black American traveler describes his first trip to Africa.
The pilot, co-pilot and passengers must wear face masks on planes, including this one, a privately chartered East African bush plane.
Here's everything you need to know about going on an African safari during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a traveler who went.
The National Museum of African American History & Culture Wants Your Photos, Videos, and Stories to Help Document the Black Lives Matter Movement and COVID-19
“I think those stories will show our common humanity…bring us together no matter where we are in the world or what race, culture, religion, or sexual orientation we may be.”
How Travel Shaped Frederick Douglass’ Famous Speech 'What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?'
Douglass delivered the famous speech to a crowd of 600 people on July 5, 1852, in Corinthian Hall in Rochester, New York.
Book one of these incredible properties for your next trip, and support Black hospitality business owners in the process.