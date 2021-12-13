Kwin Mosby is a freelance travel writer and editor with more than 25 years of editorial experience. His work is featured in digital and print publications such as Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, AFAR, TripAdvisor, and Vacationer Magazine. Kwin's writing usually focuses on but is not limited to Black and LGBTQ+ travel experiences as well as luxury and adventure travel. His favorite travel experiences include visiting island resorts in the Maldives, going on a safari in Maasai Mara National Reserve, attending Bear Week in Sitges, Spain, hang gliding off Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro, and taking a Black walking tour through Paris.