Kristine Hansen

Kristine Hansen is a design, food and drink, and travel writer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Prior to going freelance, she edited a home and garden magazine in the Midwest. When she travels, she often seeks out wine bars, coffee roasters, cheesemongers' shops, art museums, antiques and vintage stores, yarn shops, and sprawling parks.



* Traveled to 49 countries

* Visited 45 U.S. states

* Authored three books about Wisconsin culture: "Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook," "Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets," and "Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin"