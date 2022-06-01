Kristin Harmel

Kristin has lived all over the country, but now she happily calls Orlando home. The City Beautiful has so much to offer — theme parks, world-class dining, awesome entertainment, a melting pot of culture, terrific weather — that she can't imagine ever wanting to move. She's the internationally bestselling author of several novels, including The Sweetness of Forgetting and The Life Intended — a "P.S. I Love You"-meets-"Sliding Doors" story of family, hope, and faith. Visit her at KristinHarmel.com.