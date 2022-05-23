Kristin Braswell

Kristin Braswell is a journalist specializing in luxury travel, culture, food, and destination guides. ​​Her experience of creating lasting memories in more than 20 countries has inspired her brand, CrushGlobal, which curates travel itineraries for solo travelers, groups, couples, and friends. Above all, Kristin is passionate about working directly with people around the world to create authentic experiences that strengthen local economies and help travelers spend less time planning and more time enjoying their destinations. She regularly contributes travel stories to Vogue, Architectural Digest, Essence, CNN, USA Today, and more.
This Organization Is Spotlighting Designers of Color — and Its First Project Is a Stunning Hotel Renovation in the Berkshires
Article
The Kaleidoscope Project encourages the hospitality industry to paint outside the lines. 
Advertisement
Support These 'Agro-activism' Projects Around the Country
Video
Fresh produce by the people, for the people.
9 Farmstays, Ranches, and Ingredient-driven Hotels Around the U.S.
Video
From forest foraging to garden-fueled dinners, these properties encourage guests to look beyond their plates — and better understand where their meals come from.
How to Experience Havana's Rich Afro-Cuban Culture
Article
Meet artists and educators bringing the stories of Black Cubans to a wider audience.
In a Year Without Carnival, One Writer Reflects on the Meaning of This Quintessential Caribbean Festival
Article
Around this time of year, the Caribbean is usually awhirl with color, costumes, and jubilant noise. As the pandemic puts a pause on the revelry, one writer remembers Carnivals past — and the incomparable sense of freedom they can inspire.
6 Enchanting Secret Gardens Around the World
Video
From Canada to California, these secret gardens offer the perfect place to socially distance.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com