Kristin Braswell

Kristin Braswell is a journalist specializing in luxury travel, culture, food, and destination guides. ​​Her experience of creating lasting memories in more than 20 countries has inspired her brand, CrushGlobal, which curates travel itineraries for solo travelers, groups, couples, and friends. Above all, Kristin is passionate about working directly with people around the world to create authentic experiences that strengthen local economies and help travelers spend less time planning and more time enjoying their destinations. She regularly contributes travel stories to Vogue, Architectural Digest, Essence, CNN, USA Today, and more.