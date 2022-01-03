Kristen Shirley

Kristen Shirley is a New York-based journalist who specializes in all things luxury. She is the founder of La Patiala, the luxury encyclopedia, and she is passionate about supporting independent designers and craftsmanship. When traveling, she loves nothing more than relaxing on a beautiful beach.
The Best Hotel in Rome Just Debuted New Suites Overlooking Its Stunning Gardens
Video
With these new suites, you won’t have to choose between city and nature.
Advertisement
The Best Places to Buy Caviar Online
Video
Whether you're serving a Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve or hosting a caviar and Champagne-fueled soirée on New Year's Eve.
This Four Seasons Private Jet Itinerary Takes You Around the World in 24 Days
Video
What could be more glamorous than seeing the world aboard a Four Seasons-designed private jet?
The Best Yacht Charters You Can Book Around the World
Video
Whether you’re looking for seven decks of entertainment, a family-friendly trip, or a diving-focused Caribbean voyage, you’ll find it here.
An Over-the-top Beach Resort Just Opened in Colombia — and You Can Arrive by Yacht
Video
This LEED-certified property is setting new standards for beachside luxury in Colombia.
You Can Own a Four Seasons Lake House in Austin — for $4 Million
Video
Austin, Texas just got a little more luxurious with this new Four Seasons residential community, complete with a private marina and funicular access to the lake.
This Swiss Face Oil Uses Caviar-sourced Retinol — and Yes, It Really Works
Video
Welcome to the world of five-star skin care.
Loro Piana Just Released Luxurious, Cashmere-swathed Candles in Time for the Holidays
Article
This is the chicest way we’ve ever seen a brand re-use fabric scraps.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 Luxury Advent Calendars From Brands Like Tiffany & Co. Perfect for Holiday Gifting
Video
Start your gifting early this year with a luxury advent calendar.
The World's Most Exclusive Address Is Actually on a Yacht — and Its 39 Apartments Just Hit the Market
Video
Take a peek inside the world's first residential superyacht.
Bob Dylan Just Unveiled a New Bourbon and It's Exclusively Served at These Hotels
Video
Get ready to book your flights — Heaven's Door, Bob Dylan's spirits brand, has collaborated with MGM Resorts on an exclusive new bourbon.
This Holiday Gift Package Comes With Private Jet Time and a Week on a Yacht — for $1.5 Million
Video
Magellan Jets and IYC are teaming up to offer the holiday gift of a lifetime. It includes 25 hours of private jet flight time, a week on a yacht, and luxury travel gear — for $1.5 million.
The Waldorf Astoria New York Residences Have 4 Private Bars — and We Got a Sneak Peek
Video
These new Park Avenue apartments — by Waldorf Astoria — now feature four private, residents-only bars. And in a crowded city, a private bar really is the ultimate amenity.
This NYC Holiday Hotel Suite Starts at $75,000 — With a Private 'Nutcracker' Performance and Rooftop Skating
Video
The Mark Hotel's Holiday Suite Starts at $75,000
This Rare 18-year-old Bottle of Scotch Was Designed by a Renowned Japanese Floral Artist
Video
Glenmorangie unveils a new, limited-edition bottle featuring stunning artwork from floral artist Azuma Makoto.
Advertisement
These Are 3 Top Winter Destinations for Private Jet Travelers
Video
Where the most luxurious travelers are jetting to for cold-weather vacations.
Cartier Is Bringing an Immersive Art Experience to the U.S. — Here's Where to See It
Video
You don’t have to travel to Paris to see Cartier-approved art.
This Iconic Tequila Company Just Released a Gorgeous, Limited-edition Bottle in Honor of Día de los Muertos
Video
In the spirit of honoring loved ones, this Mexican tequila brand debuted their 'Nuestros Recuerdos' series, starting with a limited-edition bottle for Día de los Muertos.
Surprise Your Family With an Epic Private Jet Reunion — Here's How
Video
VistaJet's latest offering is a fabulous way to reunite with your loved ones, by whisking them off on a private jet to a surprise location.
Saks Fifth Avenue Just Debuted a Must-see Gucci Pop-up — and a New Retail Store
Video
Just in time for the holiday shopping season.
This Exclusive Scotch Club Is Only Offering 35 Memberships — and It's by 2 Iconic Brands
Video
Whisky connoisseurs will be flocking to Edinburgh for this new partnership between The Macallen and The Balmoral Hotel.
You Can Shop Pre-loved Designer Fashion With Net-A-Porter's New Luxury Resale Service
Video
After 20 years, Net-A-Porter is still shaking up the fashion industry.
Advertisement
Explore the Croatian Countryside at This New €13,000-a-week Villa With Two Pools and Lavish Suites
Video
Welcome to the all-new Villa Malie in charming western Istria.
Forget Fashion Awards — Gucci Is Now Earning Michelin Stars
Video
Despite opening just before the pandemic, Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills has earned the ultimate culinary award.
This Luxe Hotel in Champagne, France Just Unveiled a '007 Suite' Perfect for James Bond Fans
Video
Bond's favorite Champagne and shaken-not-stirred martinis are, of course, part of the experience.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com