Krista Simmons

It’s hard not to get swept up in what’s #trending, especially when it comes to travel. Trouble is, once you get to a destination that’s been infiltrating your feed, you realize your friends somehow managed to crop out the throngs of tourists that populate it. If you’re looking for something a little more off-the-beaten path, something that harkens to the early, undiscovered days of your favorite destination, we’ve combed the map to find an alluring alternative for each one. These 10 destinations make fine replacements that are worth exploring now—before they catch up to their siblings.