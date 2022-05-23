Kira Turnbull

A professional photographer reflects on how turning her camera to nature helped her become more thoughtful in her work.
Advertisement
The eclectic design and décor of Tulum has long lured visitors as much as its Yucatecan cuisine and calming yoga classes overlooking azure waters. The rustic town is the antithesis of nearby Cancun's all-inclusive resorts and jam-packed beach strips, and its decorative style makes it the ultimate bohemian getaway. In the past decade, stylish ex-pats have retreated from bustling metro areas like Brooklyn and L.A. to the laid-back Yucatan haven, but not without bringing a little modern style to the jungle. The town’s look combines effortless minimalism with a focus on the natural surroundings of jungle and sea. Hotels are built along the beach, their large open spaces filled with furniture made from driftwood and light fixtures in the shape of bird nests. Cow hide rugs and colorful Sayulita chairs amplify the tie between nature and interior design. On the jungle side, restaurants opt for open-air spaces with vintage chandeliers hung from trees and tiny tea candles dotted throughout the grounds to make Tulum its own enchanted forest. Stores are adorned with larger-than-life handmade dream catchers that sway in the breeze and that sweet smell of traditional copal incense, a Mayan herb used for healing purposes, permeates throughout the town, giving Tulum its very own signature scent. In this bohemian refuge, the outside and inside become one. If you want to bring a little of the beach lifestyle and look into your humble abode, it’s all about neutral hues with pops of color. The Yucatan Peninsula is abundant in natural resources and many opt for using local artisans and designers to create furniture and décor. Hotels and restaurants along Tulum’s beach road use handmade light fixtures created from vejuco roots and some roofs are built from dried palmetto or guano palms. There are also iconic design elements like those found at the famous Coqui Coqui Residence and Spa in nearby Coba, where organic textures and old Victorian antiques coexist. Whether you decide to channel the traditional rustic furniture and muted tones or juxtapose organic materials with contemporary artwork and modern furniture—a la Casa Malca—Tulum’s aesthetic is always about embracing the beauty of nature. Here’s a list to get you started on that dreamy beach bungalow.
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here's what to do on a quick trip to Manchester, Vermont.
Belle Île residents always say that when you leave the island, you’re going back to France. When I first heard the expression, I assumed I had misunderstood—or that my French was just terrible. I happened to have stumbled upon the lesser-known French island of Belle Île En Mer when I was looking for a hotel in Brittany. My family has always preferred vacations to places that are a bit remote, and so we decided that Belle Île en Mer, translated in English as “the beautiful island in the sea,” would be perfect for our annual trip. The island is not close to Paris or any of the country’s major airports, but the six-hour car ride to the port town of Quiberon, followed by a 30-minute ferry, is well worth it. We arrived to Quiberon just in time to make the last ferry, at dusk. Just as my sleepless body was about to dissolve into a catatonic stupor, Belle Île came into view: white cottages on a jagged coastline, sailboats rocking by their moorings, and two twinkling harbor lights beckoning the ferry to port. It wasn't until after spending four days discovering Belle Île that I understood that local saying. I could understand why the locals saw it as its own simple, almost mystical nation. Travel TipsGetting There:During high season, ferries run almost every hour from Quiberon to Le Palais. Many of the hotels close in the winter months so the shoulder seasons or summer are the best time to visit. Transportation on the Island:Either bring your own car (book a space for it on the ferry) or rent a small one from Castel Clara. Taxis are expensive and the drivers can be a bit reckless. Brush Up on Your French:Since mostly French, Belgian, and German tourists frequent the island, English is seldom spoken. Most of the hotel staff speaks a fair amount of English but you won’t find any signs or menus in town that have the English translation.
Every year, as the days get longer and the last remnants of the final snow begin to melt, the classic Northeastern beach towns—like Nantucket and the Hamptons—come alive. But the approach of summer also means the inevitable flock of beachgoers. Restaurants are impossible to get into, lines for ice cream go down the entire block, and you’re lucky if you get enough space on the beach for yourself let alone a towel and umbrella. But fear not. There’s a slew of trendy or newly renovated hotels located in these coastal enclaves and your perfect summer getaway—sans crowds—is only a few hours north on the I-95. For those looking for a more laid-back alternative, try visiting some of these hidden beach towns. For example, Shelter Island, New York—a.k.a. the Hamptons much chiller neighbor—boasts all the coastline views and style of the more popular summer hotspot, but with a quieter and, some may say, more sophisticated feel. Madison, Connecticut, meanwhile, boasts trendy boutiques and pristine views of the Long Island Sound. And then there' s Castine, Maine with its fabulous food and rich seafaring history. Said another way: these spots are where to go for the same quintessential New England charm and way less people to bump into while chowing down on a fresh lobster roll.
Because there’s more to the Big Apple than Radio City and Rockefeller Center.
Fall’s new releases—from the latest James Bond to a modern martial arts blockbuster—are giving us some serious wanderlust.
Advertisement
Three Incredible New Camera Bags
Article
Each one is perfect for a particular type of traveler.