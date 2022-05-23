Kimberly Wilson

Kimberly Wilson is a writer, editor, and the founder of Hued, a healthcare engagement solution tailored to address the needs of Black and Latino populations. Prior to founding Hued in 2018, she created and curated content across print and digital platforms for major media outlets and consumer brands. She's currently a contributing editor at Essence, where she specializes in conducting original interviews, reporting for written and video content, and covering stories related to the Black community. Her work has also appeared in publications such as Business Insider, Travel + Leisure, Ebony, Travel Noire, and many more.

* 10+ years of experience in writing, editing, and developing marketing strategies
* Entrepreneur-in-residence at the Female Founders Fund
* Featured in various publications including Forbes, CNBC, NBC News, Allure, Essence, and Black Enterprise for her company, Hued
* Contracted project manager and talent lead for the 2018 and 2019 Essence Festival, launching the E Suite and Global Black Economic Forum stages
* Former adjunct professor at Howard University, New York University, and Iona College
* Received a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Maryland
* Received a J.D. degree from Howard University School of Law
These Travel Companies Are Making It Easier to Support Black-owned Businesses
Article
Many travelers have put a new focus on spending their money with Black-owned hotels, restaurants, and attractions. Thankfully, innovative tools and services are making it easier than ever.
This Private Island Resort Has 7 Stunning Villas With Private Chefs, Personal Butlers, and More
Article
A private island escape at Belize’s Cayo Espanto is the perfect cure to months in quarantine.
How to Explore Washington, D.C. Like Vice President Kamala Harris
Video
From Howard University to Florina, this guide will take you behind the scenes at some of Madam Vice President’s favorite local hangouts.
