Kimberly Lyn

Kimberly Lyn began her career in corporate communications and public relations, working in various industries such as non-profit, corporate retail, and technology. An early adopter of digital marketing and social media, she uses these mediums to inform, communicate, and connect with audiences.



For over a decade, Kimberly channeled her love of fashion and style by running a well-known and respected Canadian fashion blog. During this time, she was nominated for a P&G Beauty & Grooming Award, covered fashion weeks in Toronto, Jamaica, and London, England, and was featured in many print and online outlets.



Kimberly has written for various news and lifestyle publications for more than a decade such as Global News, Huff Post Canada, The Kit, and Travel + Leisure.



* 13+ years of experience working in strategic communications, public relations, social media, and digital marketing

* 13+ years of working experience as a writer and editor covering fashion, lifestyle, and travel

* Received a bachelor's degree in English and history from the University of Toronto

* Received a postgraduate certificate in corporate communications from Seneca College of Applied Arts & Technology