Kim Duong

Kim Duong has worked in the travel and fashion space as an editor and freelance writer for six years. She's contributed to publications like InStyle, StyleCaster, and Cosmopolitan, writing compelling articles that link readers to the latest trends in fashion and destination travel. Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts in strategic communications from Elon University and now works as a senior shopping editor for Cosmopolitan magazine.



