Be honest: How organized would you say the inside of your handbag is right now? If you’ve found yourself eyeing your purse and dreading even taking a peek at the jumbled mess that you know all too well is in there, then we’re here to help. No, we’re not going to shame you for your habit of mindlessly throwing anything and everything into your bag (e.g. crumpled boarding passes, loose hair ties, a half-eaten granola bar from two weeks ago). Instead, we’re going to tell you about the miracle that is a handbag organizer. (You’re welcome.) 8 Super-comfy Leggings With Pockets Big Enough for Your Phone Just insert one of these handy-dandy purse organizers in your bag, and voila, each of your everyday sundries suddenly has a place. Fill the little compartments up with all the necessities (your phone, keys, wallet, and a fresh, new granola bar) and rejoice in the fact that you will never have to dump out your entire purse just to find that tiny tube of lip balm . Plus, if you decide to switch purses for the day, you can just take out the insert and swap it into the other bag. The Best-selling Travel Wallet on Everyone's Amazon Wish List Below, we’ve gathered up the best handbag organizers based on ratings and reviews on Amazon. You’ll find a light-up organizer that Oprah loves enough to call her favorite, an insert specifically designed for bucket bags, and other organizers with a ton of compartments.