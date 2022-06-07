Kim Duong

Kim Duong has worked in the travel and fashion space as an editor and freelance writer for six years. She's contributed to publications like InStyle, StyleCaster, and Cosmopolitan, writing compelling articles that link readers to the latest trends in fashion and destination travel. Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts in strategic communications from Elon University and now works as a senior shopping editor for Cosmopolitan magazine.

* 6+ years writing travel and fashion content
* Received a bachelor's degree in strategic communications from Elon University
* Currently holds the title of senior shopping editor for Cosmopolitan magazine
The Best Collapsible Water Bottles That Won't Take up Space in Your Bag
Gallery
If you've been savoring your time outside these days by taking long walks and hikes, the right gear will be sure to improve your experience, and that includes comfortable shoes, activewear, and even a trusty water bottle to stay hydrated. Related: More must-have hiking gear Thankfully, collapsible water bottles have recently grown in popularity. They're generally made with lightweight, flexible materials like silicone that allow you to fold, flatten, or twist them down to become compact enough to fit easily into your bag (or even your pocket in some cases) and then expand again when it's time to fill up. Below, we bring you six of the best collapsible water bottles to pack for your next trip or take on your next hike. If you're worried about the bottle collapsing while you're trying to drink from it, that's not an issue with these structured picks. And they all cost less than $30
Advertisement
11 Sandals to Snag from Nordstrom's Huge Anniversary Sale — Before They Sell Out
Article
These Best-selling Leggings Are the Perfect Travel Pants — and They're on Sale for $39 at Nordstrom Right Now
Article
Shop Zella's cult-favorite 'Live In' leggings before they sell out — again.
Allbirds' Best-selling Sneakers Now Come in Patterns for the First Time — and They'll Likely Sell Out Quickly
Article
Shay Mitchell Just Designed a Suitcase That'll Tell You If Your Luggage Is Over the Weight Limit
Article
Longchamp's Best Travel Bags Are up to 70% off on This Secret Sale Site Right Now
Gallery
Alright Longchamp fans (Longchampers? Longchampettes?), here's your chance to score big on the French leather goods company's classic nylon totes — thanks to Gilt, an online retailer known for its 36- to 48-hour long sales on major luxury designer labels. And we're not talking about just any one style of the Le Pliage tote, mind you. Gilt is offering markdowns on a myriad of the signature water-resistant bags — from the original leather-handled totes (in all three sizes: small, medium, and large), to even a mini backpack silhouette we're at least a little bit obsessed with. Related: Everlane's Genius New Travel Bag Is Both a Backpack and a Duffel But you should see for yourself. Scroll through to shop our favorite Longchamp bags on sale right now at Gilt, and then head to gilt.com to shop the rest. You'll need to sign up for a free membership to browse, but that should take less than a minute. Besides, when a sale this good (we're talking up to 70% off) is only lasting for this long (the Longchamp bag sale ends tomorrow, June 11 at 4 p.m. EST), typing in your email and creating a new password is totally worth it.
There Are so Many Perfect Summer Dresses in Nordstrom's Half-yearly Sale
Article
Advertisement
Away Luggage Reviews From Travel Editors: See the Suitcases and Bags Worth Buying
Article
Away's Mini Travel Cases Were an Instant Sell-out — and Now They're Finally Back
Article
There Are so Many Perfect Summer Dresses in Nordstrom's Half-yearly Sale
Article
Away Luggage Reviews From Travel Editors: See the Suitcases and Bags Worth Buying
Article
Away's Mini Travel Cases Were an Instant Sell-out — and Now They're Finally Back
Article
The Ultimate Disney Packing List for the Whole Family
Gallery
Whether it's a day trip to Disneyland or a week-long adventure at Disney World, hands down, you're going to need a survival kit. We're not talking some dinky sack full of bulky water bottles, miscellaneous snacks, and, like, maybe a tube of Chapstick — no. We're talking the ultimate Disney packing list that'll keep your Disney vacation from turning into an overly expensive, strenuous, sweat-fest of a nightmare — and you can find it all below. You're welcome. Related: Insider Tricks for Staying Cool at Disneyland This Summer Plus, we've come up with a list of items you shouldn't pack, too. (Because we care. Your happiness at the Happiest Place on Earth is not something we take lightly.) Scroll through for what to bring to a Disney park and what to leave behind.
Oprah's Cute Travel-friendly Sneakers Are Actually Orthopedic — and Available in 3 New Spring Colors
Article
Advertisement
Kate Spade Has so Many Great Travel Bags Right Now — and You Can Get 20% Off
Article
Meghan Markle's Favorite Flats Had a 25,000-person Waitlist — and They're Finally Back in Stock
Article
This Brand Makes the Most Flattering Wrinkle-resistant Dresses
Gallery
You know what's great? A beautiful dress. You know what's even greater? A beautiful dress that doesn't wrinkle after sitting down for a hot second. Or, you know, being packed in a suitcase for a day or 10. Luckily, stylish, wrinkle-resistant dresses exist in the year 2019, and we know just where to find them. Perhaps you've heard of Everlane before — the American ethical fashion brand currently taking the internet by storm with its best-selling comfy shoes and Meghan Markle-approved leather totes. While its most popular styles are usually footwear (shout-out to the 15,000-person-deep-waitlist-boasting Day Heel), Everlane also offers a treasure trove of beautifully designed wrinkle-resistant dresses that are worthy of a gander — and a new style just dropped today. Related: These New Italian-made Leather Flats Are Just As Comfy As Sneakers They're made with Japanese GoWeave fabric, a light and drapey material that can withstand creases — plus, it's machine washable. You'll find it across the site in T-shirt and tank top styles, but the dresses are where it really shines.  Related: Everlane Just Made a Loafer Version of Its Best-selling Shoe — and It's Perfect for Travel Everlane's newest launch is a long-sleeve wrap dress that rounds out its popular wrap dress lineup (available in varying other sleeve lengths, such as short-sleeve, sleeveless, and tank). You can shop these dresses in styles such as the classic slip dress, a summery drawstring dress, and super-flattering wrap dress designs. But you should really see them for yourself. Scroll through to shop Everlane's new long-sleeve, wrinkle-resistant dresses, and keep scrolling to shop the rest.
Everlane Just Made a Loafer Version of Its Best-selling Shoe — and It's Perfect for Travel
Article
Cole Haan Just Made the Perfect Espadrilles for Travel — and They Feel Like Walking on Clouds
Gallery
Just as we're getting real tired of this whole winter season thing (how many more months until summer?), Cole Haan swoops in with a new travel shoe collection that'll inspire a warm weather vacay. Excuse us while we book our last-minute winter escape. Related: Cole Haan Just Launched Its First Athletic Sneaker — and It's the Do-it-all Travel Shoe We've Been Waiting for Launching today on colehaan.com, the new Cloudfeel Collection is a lineup of super-comfy espadrilles that'll make it feel like you're walking on clouds (hence the name). Available in two different styles and a myriad of stylish colorways (including a super-chic rendition of the popular snake print trend), the Cloudfeel shoes are fully lined with Cole Haan's GRAND.ØS technology — a dual-density, yet ultra-lightweight footbed made of responsive cushioning that's meant to reduce fatigue while still providing premium support so you can stay on your feet all day. In other words, these shoes are, like, super, super comfortable. Plus, thanks to their packability, they make for the perfect travel shoe, if you ask us. Related:The $95 Sneakers Obama Wore Have a Huge Cult Following — Here's Where to Buy Them Whether you're shopping for your next vacation, in the market for a new pair of walking shoes, or just super intrigued (we don't blame you), scroll through to shop our favorite styles from Cole Haan's Cloudfeel espadrille collection, and head to colehaan.com to shop the rest.
The $95 Sneakers Obama Wore Have a Huge Cult Following — Here's Where to Buy Them (Video)
Video
Every Longchamp Bag You Could Ever Need Is on Sale Right Now
Gallery
This is not a drill: Saks Off 5th is having a huge sale on the ever-classic Longchamp bags right now — and there are so many different colors and styles on markdown that we’re finding it difficult to just choose one. I mean, how could we when the French luxury brand’s most coveted styles are 20% off? From the classic ‘Le Pliage’ tote that’s perfect both as a carry-on and an everyday staple, to an ultra-stylish mini backpack silhouette that’s a nod to the ‘90s, to even boldly printed bags that are sure to amp up your wardrobe, this sale has it all. Related:Meghan Markle’s Sold-out Leather Tote Is Back, But You’ll Have to Hurry Scroll through to shop our top picks, then head to saksoff5th.com to shop the rest — but be quick about it. Your favorite just might sell out.
Advertisement
The Best Travel Blankets to Keep You Warm on Flights
Gallery
Sorry to break it to you, but those airline blankets occasionally provided on planes are rarely ever washed between flights, meaning you're probably cuddling up in someone else's germs. Active flight attendant Sara Keagle revealed to HuffPost that the blankets are sanitized only about once a day, "usually when the aircraft RONs (remains overnight)." And yes, that includes the ones that are neatly folded up in plastic packaging, too. Yikes. Related: Here's How Often Airline Blankets Actually Get Washed Now if you don't like the sound of that — and we really don't blame you — then might we suggest traveling with your very own portable blanket that you can wash as many times as you want to? From packable fleece blankets that come with their own carrying pouches to super-cozy microplush blankets designed specifically for travel to even durable blankets that are great for both indoor and outdoor use, the travel blanket possibilities are endless, and you can find them all on amazon.com. Related: The 14 Best Travel Pillows for Every Type of Seat Sleeper But no need to fret about narrowing down all those hundreds of options. We've done the hard work for you and found 7 compact blankets worth buying. Find all the best travel blankets, according to customer reviews and ratings, below.
Away Just Launched Stunning Limited-edition Metallic Colorways — Including Rose Gold
Article
The Best Luggage Covers for Protecting Your Suitcase From Bangs and Scratches
Gallery
There are approximately 10,000 good reasons why buying a protective suitcase cover would be a swell idea (give or take). One  is to protect your luggage from the inevitable bumps and scratches that happen during traveling — from surrendering your suitcase to a series of trolleys and baggage handlers to shoving your carry-on into a crowded overhead bin. Another reason? You'll easily spot your luggage with its unique suitcase cover on in a sea of similar yet-to-be-claimed bags on the carousel. And the third reason is to keep your suitcase from accumulating dust while in storage between trips. Whatever your reason may be, we’ve gathered up the very best suitcase cover protectors worth buying, below. Related: The Best Hanging Travel Organizer For Storing All Your Toiletries When you're adding to cart, be sure to pay attention to dimensions so the cover is a snug fit for your bag. You’ll find patternless covers that are perfect for the minimalist, crazily designed covers for the maximalist (or traveler who just wants to easily recognize their bag from a distance), and even a clear, waterproof cover for those who just care about the protection. The best part is, all of the picks below are under $20 each, so you won’t have to break the bank to shield your luggage during its next bumpy journey.
The Best Waterproof Cameras for Capturing Underwater Memories
Gallery
If you go on vacation and don't take photos, did you really even go on vacation? Of course the answer is still yes, but taking photos and videos of your trip for memory's sake is still a highly suggested practice. And sure, documenting your adventure on your smartphone is a fine choice, but let's say you want to capture some memories while snorkeling in the deep blue ocean, while white water rafting, or while enjoying the hotel pool. You're going to need some waterproof gear for that. So we went ahead and gathered up the best waterproof cameras worthy of taking on your next trip. One technical bit you'll definitely want to pay attention to when shopping for a camera that can shoot underwater is the depth it's built to withstand. If you attempt to document your dive with one that's only rated to stay waterproof at three meters deep, it's highly likely you'll resurface with some very sad, nonfunctional tech. Related: The Best Home Security Camera Systems to Protect Your Place While You're Away From affordable action cameras with super-wide lenses that'll help you capture everything to water- and freeze-proof cameras that are perfect for the ultimate adventure to kids' underwater digital cameras you won't have to worry about getting ruined — we've rounded up all of the best underwater cameras, below.
The Best Bag Organizers to Keep Your Purse From Becoming a Jumbled Mess
Gallery
Be honest: How organized would you say the inside of your handbag is right now? If you’ve found yourself eyeing your purse and dreading even taking a peek at the jumbled mess that you know all too well is in there, then we’re here to help. No, we’re not going to shame you for your habit of mindlessly throwing anything and everything into your bag (e.g. crumpled boarding passes, loose hair ties, a half-eaten granola bar from two weeks ago). Instead, we’re going to tell you about the miracle that is a handbag organizer. (You’re welcome.) Related: 8 Super-comfy Leggings With Pockets Big Enough for Your Phone Just insert one of these handy-dandy purse organizers in your bag, and voila, each of your everyday sundries suddenly has a place. Fill the little compartments up with all the necessities (your phone, keys, wallet, and a fresh, new granola bar) and rejoice in the fact that you will never have to dump out your entire purse just to find that tiny tube of lip balm. Plus, if you decide to switch purses for the day, you can just take out the insert and swap it into the other bag. Related: The Best-selling Travel Wallet on Everyone's Amazon Wish List Below, we’ve gathered up the best handbag organizers based on ratings and reviews on Amazon. You’ll find a light-up organizer that Oprah loves enough to call her favorite, an insert specifically designed for bucket bags, and other organizers with a ton of compartments.
8 Super-comfy Leggings With Pockets Big Enough for Your Phone
Gallery
Whether you're running around the airport, out for a run, or honestly just lounging around at home but wanting to have your phone on you at all times (relatable), leggings with pockets are a must-have. We're not talking about those tiny hidden waistband pockets that can only hold a pair of keys, mind you. No, we're talking about huge, substantial pockets made for carrying those near tablet-sized smartphones of the world. Oh yes, those leggings exist. And we've found the very best of them for you. RelatedThe Best Leggings Brands to Shop in 2019 From high-waisted leggings and classically cropped styles to bold colorways that are sure to freshen up your wardrobe, we've gathered up the top-rated and best-selling leggings with pockets on Amazon. One pair has over 800 rave reviews, while another pair, a reviewer has found, has pockets big enough to carry a full bottle of champagne (which sounds very useful, if you ask us). But you should really see for yourself. Shop all the best leggings with pockets, below.
The Best Running Shoes on Sale Right Now
Gallery
New year, new shoes, right? If you're in the market for a fresh new pair of athletic sneakers to go with that fitness New Year's resolution you've made, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured the market and found sneakers that'll keep up with you in the gym, whether you're a runner, a weightlifter, or on your way to figuring that out. And the best part is all these sneakers are sale. Related: Cole Haan Just Launched Its First Athletic Sneaker — and It's the Do-it-all Travel Shoe We've Been Waiting for From lightweight Nike running shoes to flexible Asics cross-trainers, shop our top picks for athletic shoes worth snagging from the sale section below.
Load More
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com