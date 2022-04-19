Kiera Carter

Kiera Carter is an award-winning writer and editor with over a decade of experience working for national magazines and websites. She's also a certified personal trainer and former digital nomad, who now lives, runs, boxes, and hikes in New York.
These Adventure-filled Wine Regions Are Worth Adding to Your Travel List
Video
Heart-pumping thrills are popping up in places better known for their pours.
Advertisement
How to Exercise During the Coronavirus Outbreak — and Why You Should (Video)
Video
Working out is more important now than ever. Just not at the gym, please.
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com