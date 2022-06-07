Khalid Salaam

Khalid Salaam is a media industry veteran with more than two decades of experience as an editor, writer, and digital content producer. As a journalist, his stories on food, culture, and sports have appeared in Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, ESPN, The Athletic, Afar, Esquire, Bleacher Report, Food52, Uproxx, and more. Khalid was previously on the editorial team of The Athletic, where he started as a staff editor in 2018 and covered the NBA for two years before becoming the managing editor of culture in 2020. In 2022, he became the senior editor of the investigative and enterprise unit at ESPN.



* 20+ years of experience as a writer and editor covering food, culture, and sports

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Clark Atlanta University