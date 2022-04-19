Keyla Vasconcellos

As a young immigrant from Brazil, Keyla Vasconcellos attended Pepperdine University, where she graduated with a major in broadcast journalism and then pursued a career that combined her writing talents with her love of food and travel adventures. She approaches her work like an investigator tracking down hidden culinary treasures and shares her experiences with her readers with insight, humor, and passion.



Based in Los Angeles, Keyla started her career as a contributor to Eater LA. She now writes for a myriad of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Honest Cooking, Uproxx, Thrillist, and Darling.