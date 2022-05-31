Kevin Brouillard

Kevin Brouillard is a contributing writer at Travel + Leisure, specializing in outdoor gear and apparel. He has over five years of experience writing about travel and lifestyle content for digital publications, including TripSavvy, Oyster.com, Jetsetter, and more. Kevin splits his time between two New York State locales: downtown Troy and the historic village of Gilbertsville.



Prior to writing for T+L, Kevin served with the Peace Corps in Battambang, Cambodia. Since then, he has worked in environmental education, community planning, and climate policy for nonprofits and the State of New York. He also writes about personal finance and small business topics for SoFi. Outside his sustainability work, Kevin is an avid traveler who has visited more than 40 countries. A few of his most memorable travel experiences include cycling from Phnom Penh, Cambodia to Da Nang, Vietnam, summiting volcanic Mt. Rinjani, and trekking through the Arctic Circle in Sweden.



Kevin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Politics, and a minor in European and Mediterranean studies from New York University. He also has a Master of Public Administration degree, and a Master of Arts in Sustainable Communities from Binghamton University.