Kerwin McKenzie

Kerwin McKenzie is an author, blogger, and content creator who writes and speaks about air travel, miles and points, and travel hacking. A former airline employee, he left his job in June 2011 after more than 16 years in the industry to become a full-time nomad and consultant. So far, he has traveled to more than 125 countries, flown 180 airlines, and visited more than 300 airports (earning around 250,000 miles each year). Kerwin has worked for Delta, ATA, and Continental Airlines, and holds a master's degree in Aeronautical Sciences from "Harvard of the Skies," Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Today, he shares information about airline customer loyalty at CruisinAltitude.com, helps airline staff maximize their benefits at Passrider.com, writes about destinations worldwide at UnfamiliarDestinations.com, and regularly consults with airlines.



* 16+ years of experience in the airline industry

* Founder of CruisinAltitude.com, UnfamiliarDestinations.com, and Passrider.com

* Co-founder of the Black Travel Alliance

* Received a bachelor's degree in computer science and mathematics from Hofstra University

* Received a master's degree in aeronautical sciences from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University