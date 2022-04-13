Kendall Hill

Kendall Hill is a respected Australian journalist and nationally syndicated travel columnist who has written about destinations, cuisine, culture, people, and ideas for more than two decades. A published author, he has edited and contributed to best-selling and award-winning food titles, and reviewed restaurants in Australia for leading magazines and newspapers.



* 25+ years of experience as a restaurant reviewer

* Former travel editor at The Sydney Morning Herald

* Former editor of Gourmet Traveller's "Australian Hotel Guide"