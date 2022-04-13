Ken Budd headshot Ken Budd headshot Share Ken Budd



* 100+ appearances on TV and radio including NBC's Today, CBS This Morning, The Early Show, ABC News Now, CNBC's Power Lunch, Al Jazeera English, National Geographic Weekend, and New Zealand public radio

* Gold winner in the Society of American Travel Writer's Lowell Thomas competition and the North American Travel Journalist Association's awards

* Former travel editor and executive editor of AARP The Magazine

* Nominated for a National Magazine Award as editor of AARP The Magazine's "Navigator" section

* Speaker at the Travel Classics writer's conference, the annual AARP member event, TEDx Malaysia, and the International Luxury Travel Market conference Ken Budd is a recognized expert on voluntourism. His award-winning memoir, "The Voluntourist," tells the story of his search for meaning as a volunteer in China, Kenya, Costa Rica, Ecuador, New Orleans, and the West Bank. He has also volunteered in India and Mali, and he has written about volunteering abroad for Travel + Leisure, National Geographic, AARP The Magazine, The Washington Post Magazine (his story about a Kenyan orphanage was selected for the 2020 edition of The Best American Travel Writing), and many more. Ken has spoken on the subject at events such as the International Luxury Travel Market and TEDx Malaysia. As a frequent contributor to AARP.org and AARP The Magazine, where he was a travel editor, Ken writes about an array of travel subjects, from cruising to train travel to state and national parks. A key theme throughout his work is a desire to find meaning and to connect with others through travel.* 100+ appearances on TV and radio including NBC's Today, CBS This Morning, The Early Show, ABC News Now, CNBC's Power Lunch, Al Jazeera English, National Geographic Weekend, and New Zealand public radio* Gold winner in the Society of American Travel Writer's Lowell Thomas competition and the North American Travel Journalist Association's awards* Former travel editor and executive editor of AARP The Magazine* Nominated for a National Magazine Award as editor of AARP The Magazine's "Navigator" section* Speaker at the Travel Classics writer's conference, the annual AARP member event, TEDx Malaysia, and the International Luxury Travel Market conference kenbudd.us

AuthorKenBudd

Ken_Budd

ken_budd

LinkedIn: Ken Budd Mother and son visiting Cambodia. How to Volunteer While Traveling With Your Kids Video Looking for meaningful travel? Volunteering lets you give back and grow as a family. Advertisement PhotoTreatment_CollageD How One Family Did a Bucket List Cross-country Road Trip During the Pandemic Article These long-distance do-gooders drove 5,000 miles — then gave away their car.

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.