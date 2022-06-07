Kelsi Maree Borland

Kelsi Maree Borland is a freelance journalist and magazine writer based in Los Angeles. Covering lifestyle and travel trends, her work has taken her on safari in Botswana, Mezcal tasting in Oaxaca, and to award shows in Los Angeles and beyond. Her writing has appeared in Angeleno Magazine, Los Angeles Magazine, Travel + Leisure, and more. Kelsi also reports on the commercial real estate industry, covering major deals across all commercial asset classes, investment strategy, and capital markets trends for publications like GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum magazine.



* 10+ years of experience as a magazine writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English from University of California Irvine