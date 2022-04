Kelsey Ogletree

Kelsey Ogletree is an independent journalist with more than a dozen years of experience working as an editor and writer. She holds a master's degree in magazine journalism from one of the top schools in the country and upholds the highest ethical standards in reporting. She's spent years building up connections across the industries of food, travel, and wellness, and knows exactly who to turn to when searching for sources to help tell the most accurate, informative, and entertaining stories possible. She's also the founder of Pitchcraft, a membership program teaching small business owners and public relations professionals how to pitch freelance writers.



* 12+ years of experience working as an editor and writer

* Member of the American Society of Journalists and Authors (ASJA), the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW), and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)