Keira Alexander

Keira Alexander is an Australian journalist with over a decade of experience as a writer and editor. Based between Melbourne and New York City, her passion for eco-conscious and ethical travel drives stories about wildlife and unique experiences in her homeland and beyond. With a degree in art history, the self-confessed museum nerd is never disappointed by a rainy day on vacation. For more than a decade, the former lifestyle editor has covered food, fashion, arts, and the variety of cultural delights to be discovered by travel. When not exploring corners of Australia or sharpening her Italian language skills around Milan and the northern lakes of Italy, you're likely to find her marveling at urban wildlife in Central Park or Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens.



* 10+ years of journalism experience

* 3+ years of experience as the style and entertainment editor at amNewYork

* Reported and edited for Australian publications including The Age and Tennis Australia

* Received a post-graduate diploma in journalism

* Received a bachelor's degree in art history