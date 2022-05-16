Kaye Toal

Kaye Toal is a creative writer with more than 10 years of progressive experience in digital engagement and e-commerce development. In addition to writing essays, cultural criticism, and young adult novels, she's currently a creative strategist at Reddit. Previously, she was a senior content producer at Skillshare, held editorial roles at Buzzfeed, and acted as a community manager at both Upworthy and GoldieBlox. Her travel writing covers everything from the best places to go in Brooklyn to comprehensive guides to London and Iceland.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English and art history from Rutgers University
Philadelphia Travel Guide
Article
Iceland Travel Guide
Article
Pittsburgh Travel Guide
Article
Savannah Travel Guide
Article
London Travel Guide
Article
Rhode Island Travel Guide
Article
Brooklyn Travel Guide
Article
Maine Travel Guide
Article
These Cool Caves Are the Ultimate Adventure Destinations
Gallery
Anyone who has gone further than their front door knows the world is full of beauty, but not as many know how many incredible views are right below their feet. Caves, though notorious for being the site of many a B-grade horror movie, feature some of the world's most stunning locations and jaw-dropping natural oddities. From crystal formations that you can scale yourself to glow worm habitats that make a flashlight a bonus, caves are home to some of the most diverse and interesting ecosystems on Earth. Frankly, going caving is just cool. Feeling a bit like Indiana Jones, even if you're in a guided tour, is enough of a draw on its own. The fact that you'll get to experience the glory of whatever you find inside your cave of choice is an excellent bonus. Kayak down the Puerto-Princesa Underground River, cross the iconic bridge inside Skocjan Caves, or enjoy the awe of the Mendenhall Ice Caves. From the mystery of the Shell Grotto in Kent to the archeological wonder of Barton Creek Cave in Belize, there's a cave for every interested adventurer.
The Perfect Three-day Weekend in Brooklyn
Article
Travel + Leisure is exploring America one three-day weekend at a time. Here’s what to do during a short trip to New York's hippest borough.
