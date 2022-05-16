These Cool Caves Are the Ultimate Adventure Destinations Gallery

Anyone who has gone further than their front door knows the world is full of beauty, but not as many know how many incredible views are right below their feet. Caves, though notorious for being the site of many a B-grade horror movie, feature some of the world's most stunning locations and jaw-dropping natural oddities. From crystal formations that you can scale yourself to glow worm habitats that make a flashlight a bonus, caves are home to some of the most diverse and interesting ecosystems on Earth. Frankly, going caving is just cool. Feeling a bit like Indiana Jones, even if you're in a guided tour, is enough of a draw on its own. The fact that you'll get to experience the glory of whatever you find inside your cave of choice is an excellent bonus. Kayak down the Puerto-Princesa Underground River, cross the iconic bridge inside Skocjan Caves, or enjoy the awe of the Mendenhall Ice Caves. From the mystery of the Shell Grotto in Kent to the archeological wonder of Barton Creek Cave in Belize, there's a cave for every interested adventurer.