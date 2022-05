Katy Spratte Joyce

Katy Spratte Joyce is a freelance food, business, and travel writer currently based in Omaha, Nebraska. Her work has appeared in a variety of print and digital outlets, including Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, Hemispheres, Condé Nast Traveler, Apartment Therapy, Reader's Digest, Omaha Magazine, Hemispheres, Chilled Magazine, Greatist, Fodor's Travel, The Reader, Thrillist, The New York Times, Crunchbase News, Omaha Home Magazine, Popular Science, Rova Magazine, and more. A Minnesota native, Katy is a proud Midwesterner, lake enthusiast, and trained sommelier.



* 4+ years of experience covering travel, food, and wine

* Former bridal blogger for Wedding Essentials Magazine

* Received a bachelor's degree from Creighton University