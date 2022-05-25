Katrina Brown Hunt
25 Festive Christmas Towns to Visit for the Holidays
Nothing quite compares to the joy of holiday decorations. The sight of a town decked out with boughs of holly, among other Christmas decor, can send warmth all the way down to your toes — even in the midst of a blizzard. Whether you're returning home to see family and find yourself eagerly awaiting the 25-foot tree illuminated in your town square, or you're taking a solo trip to a seasonal destination this year and are ready to be met with holiday cheer, there's always a reason to visit one of the best holiday towns in America. So, with that in mind, we've gathered 25 of the best Christmas towns in the U.S.A for you to travel to in December.
America's Rudest Cities 2016
Fair or not, locals in Miami are known for being a little aloof.  “They’re multilingual, beautiful, and wealthy,” said the Florida-based travel blogger Christine Austin. “For regular folks, visiting here can feel like stumbling into a nightclub full of supermodels while you’re wearing yoga pants.” But she insists it’s not mere vanity that makes the residents so brusque: “It's hot here — like, all the time,” she said.  “The kind of heat that makes you just want to blame someone.” Whether it’s the heat or the velvet ropes, Miami made its debut as the No. 1 rudest city, according to Travel + Leisure readers. In the latest America’s Favorite Places survey, voters ranked big cities (with populations over 100,000) for such cosmopolitan features as their world-class museums, chef-driven restaurants, and cocktail lounges. But the survey also scored some quality-of-life features, like how walkable a city is, how safe it feels, and how cordial (or not) the locals seem.  This year’s list of America’s 15 Rudest Cities includes some returning winners — or losers, depending on your prerogative — as well as some shakeups. New York City, for instance, shed its title as the rudest in the land, and only three of the top 15 are located in the stereotypically gruff Northeast. Nine of the surly cities also scored highly for passionate sports fans, so perhaps that in-your-face enthusiasm is rubbing out-of-towners the wrong way. To be fair, rudeness in cities on the list can be in the eye of the beholder. Manila-based travel blogger Marlon Uy Cana says that while he has experienced some classic New York City attitude, he has found just as many friendly locals — when he makes a little effort.  “Most New Yorkers were courteous, and I’ve chatted with them on the subway,” he said. “But as a tourist, I say ‘Hi’ first, and a big smile goes a long way. You get back what you give.” From the Pacific coast to the frosty eastern seaboard, these are the year’s rudest cities. (To check out the ones that impressed travelers with their congeniality and good vibes, check out our list of America’s Friendliest Cities.) Travel + Leisure’s America’s Favorite Places survey opened on 10/8/2015 and closed on 04/15/2016. It was open to everyone, and ran alongside a sweepstakes. The open-response survey asked respondents to submit their favorite place and rate it in over 65 categories, including affordability, notable restaurants, and public parks. Cities are defined as governed bodies with a population over 100,000.
The World’s Most Romantic Islands 2015
Watching a sunset on Santorini can make you feel like you’re on top of the world—and in a way, you are. Elphy Theodoropoulou swooned when she witnessed a sunset from the island’s village of Oia. “Amongst hanging houses, and between churches and rooftops, there is a spot high up where people gather to watch,” says the owner of an Athens-based sandal company. “You’re so high up that you can see the world on a curve—and the colors are so picturesque, it will forever be imprinted into your mind.” It certainly won a spot in the hearts of Travel +Leisure readers, who ranked Santorini as one of the world’s most romantic islands.  As part of the magazine’s annual World’s Best Awards survey, readers ranked the various merits of islands and archipelagos around the globe, including natural beauty, activities, dining, and economic value—as well as their potential to make hearts flutter. Among the top 20 winners, there were, of course, destinations with wide swaths of powdery white sand, swaying palm trees, and natural soundtracks of lapping waves. But each of the winners has a bit of unique flair, too. One produces great wine, while another smolders with volcanic lava. A notable archipelago even features an island that’s shaped like a heart. Some of readers’ favorite islands have precious few distractions from your one-and-only. Lori Sussle Bonanni was wowed by Harbour Island, in the Bahamas, when she and her husband first visited in 2013. They had rented a golf cart (the island’s main form of transportation) to explore the island: “We parked our cart to head onto an unreal pink-sand beach, and took in the breathtaking view,” says the New York-based marketing consultant. “My husband thought we were trespassing—we weren't—because we were the only people on the beach. It was magical.”
World's Best Boutique Hotels 2015
Tanya Spaulding wasn’t just impressed by the attentive service at the Inn at Little Washington—she was almost in awe of it. "Every time we left our room, even for a short time, they came and refreshed the amenities and straightened up,” says the head of Minneapolis, Minnesota design firm Shea, Inc. “We joked that there were sensors and a commando team, ready for action the minute we left. That omniscient hospitality is a feature rarely—if ever—found in the larger hotels.” That intimacy is what makes travelers like Spaulding seek out boutique properties like the 38-year-old Virginia wine-country inn, which ranked near the top in Travel + Leisure’s annual reader poll. In the World’s Best Awards survey, readers ranked hotels of all sizes around the globe, based on their food, service, and locations. We zeroed in on the highest-ranked boutique hotels: properties that are independently owned, rather than being part of a chain, and have fewer than 100 rooms. The top 20 reveal a lot about what makes a hotel truly “boutique”: a prime address that still feels removed from the tourist grid, an air of sophistication, a unique personality, and generous service. Many winning hotels offer free breakfast, and one lets guests raid its snack pantry at night. Several top-rated boutique properties have loaner bicycles—and one a Mercedes—that you can borrow for a spin. For some guests, a great boutique hotel also exudes a vivid sense of place—like the local artwork (and even the local minibar sodas) frequent flyer Dena Roché found at the Saxon Hotel, outside Johannesburg. “The artwork was stunning—modern African chic, with carvings and zebra-pattern throw rugs,” says the travel agent and editor of healthy-travel site The Travel Diet. “The result was a space that reflected its locale—but with a very approachable but upscale vibe.”
World's Best Beach Hotels 2015
Feeling an ocean breeze is lovely. Enjoying it while also listening to live music and nibbling on a bowl of warm chips—that might be paradise. Kelley Kitley used to live a few blocks from Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, and admits she often played tourist at the beachfront hotel. “They make the best mojitos and serve warm chips on the cocktail tables while a piano plays and a fire roars year round,” says the psychotherapist. “The entire hotel is airy and light, with great people-watching, and it’s just steps away from the beach. It’s perfect.” Travel+Leisure readers concurred, placing the L.A. hotel in the top 10 among the world’s best beachy hotels. As part of the annual readers’ survey, the World’s Best Awards, readers ranked hotels, islands, cities, and even airports on their charms—including service, dining, and aesthetics. Within the hotel category, we looked at the properties around the globe that ranked the highest for their locations—and then focused on the winners that sit right near the ocean—or the sea, or even on a bustling city waterfront. Indeed, not every great coastal hotel sits right on the sand. Some of the top 20 winners are perched on cliffs above the surf, or spread out against a harbor. But they all share the visceral joys of being in the path of those sea breezes, and many winners, not surprisingly, also ranked highly for their fresh-caught cuisine and their intangible romantic appeal. Pris Phillips, a travel agent from Columbia, S.C., feels WHAT WAY? that way about another top 20 winner, the Pan Pacific in Vancouver. “Don’t we all love a nice hotel that overlooks the water?” she says. “Whatever body of water it faces, there’s no mistaking the soothing effect that it has—it’s truly a feast for the senses.”
The Best Hotels in the U.S.
A great hotel can make you feel you’ve traveled back in time—and even help you dress the part. That’s why Sharon Cantor loves The Chanler, a sprawling, former summer home in Newport, R.I. “It’s a journey back to the Golden Age of mansions—architectural beauty, timeless elegance, and impeccable service,” says the Miami resident. During one recent stay, Cantor and her husband Steve were invited to a 1930s-themed gala, and Chanler staffers helped them hunt down last-minute costumes. “We have stayed at many five-star hotels,” says the Cantor, “but none of them compares to the personal attention and genuine warmth shown to us by the staff of the Chanler.” Travel + Leisure readers felt the same way, ranking the Rhode Island manse among the top 10 of all U.S. hotels. As part of the magazine’s annual World’s Best survey, readers ranked airlines, spas, hotels, and even islands around the globe. Within the hotel category, readers ranked properties for such features as their service, dining, family-friendliness, spas, and location. Indeed, some of the top 20 hotel winners could get away with being ho-hum on the inside, given their fabulous settings—like, along Newport’s Cliff Walk, in the shade of the Golden Gate Bridge, or on a private island overlooking Key West. That tiny-island locale is one reason Beth Blair loves Sunset Key Cottages, another top 10 contender. Its air of exclusivity is “magical, and I could go on and on about the top-notch service and views,” says the Minnesota travel blogger. But something else won her heart: “The pastry baskets that arrive every morning at the front door are a wow factor,” she says. “There's nothing more relaxing than sitting on a beach-facing patio, sipping hot coffee and nibbling on freshly baked muffins.” citymaps.com
The World’s Best Island Beaches 2015
“I find it difficult to disconnect from life, so I love how isolated the Maldives are,” says Nick Porfilio, CEO of social savings website Saveful.com. “It takes a long time to get there—about 24 hours from the U.S.—but you truly feel like you're in paradise, unplugged from the rest of the world.” Once there, the San Franciscan adds, “if you want to go snorkeling or diving, one of the world’s best reefs is literally outside your villa's door.” That mix of seclusion and convenience was a big reason why Travel + Leisure readers placed the Indian Ocean archipelago near the top of the World’s Best awards. As part of the annual survey, readers ranked islands around the globe for such enticements as their dining, value, and romantic appeal, but none of those features would be worth much without one other category: their beaches. Related: 10 Best U.S. Shelling Beaches Granted, not every island in the beachy top 20 got there thanks to powdery white sand alone. One winner has an array of sand colors—including red and black—while others are known as much for their underwater coral and colorful fish as their pristine stretches of sand. And some winners offer easy ways to play in the waves, whether you want to snorkel, paddleboard, or dive off a cliff. And still some other readers preferred island beaches where there was precious little to do. When Faye Nulman traveled in 2010 to Moorea, she loved the “natural air of peace and quiet,” says the New Jersey massage therapist. One day, she rented a dune buggy and drove to the top of a mountain for views. “The sounds of the birds were wonderful, along with even more silence,” she says. “It was as if the entire island was ours alone.”
America's Best Cities for Fall Travel
Even bears prefer Chicago during the autumn. “It's cooler, the trees on Michigan Avenue are turning colors, and it's a great time to visit Brookfield and Lincoln Park zoos,” said Lillian Polz, the head of a Chicago marketing firm. “The animals that were lethargic during the summer — like the bears and big cats — are all in their best winter coats and are much more lively.” Related: America's Best Fall Foliage Drives No doubt, the crisp air and vibrant fall foliage can put a spring in your step. And for travelers, autumn offers added incentives: summer crowds have dissipated, hotel rates have wafted downward, and in many cities, the best local experiences are ready to shine. In San Diego, California, you can find the most summery temperatures of the year, along with emptier beaches and better surf. In Portland, Oregon, you can taste the city’s famed microbrews at their fresh-hops best. And in Orlando, Florida, you might get downright teary-eyed at the significantly shorter lines for Space Mountain. Then, of course, there's the seasonal scenery. “Santa Fe is at its most beautiful and arresting in autumn,” said Melissa Carl, who does cultural excursions with Curious Oyster Seminars. “The weather remains brilliant, and the changing of the leaves makes for an almost sublime experience. A quick drive up to the Santa Fe ski basin, when all the aspens are in color, is like living in a Georgia O'Keeffe painting.”
The 10 Best Cities in Asia 2015
What makes a city rise above the rest in the hearts of travelers: the iconic landmarks, the distinctive culture, or just the dizzying array of dinner options? “The food in Kyoto is truly exceptional,” says Katherine Christenson, a Travel + Leisure reader who voted in the magazine’s World’s Best Awards survey. “A kaiseki meal is one of the highlights of all food experiences.”  Even so, her favorite part of the Japanese city is intangible. “The city is the essence of peace,” she says. “Kyoto has it all.” Plenty of other Travel + Leisure readers felt the same way about Kyoto, scoring it highly among global cities for its landmarks, cuisine (like the multi-course, meticulously presented kaiseki), and even its friendly locals. As part of the magazine’s survey, readers also ranked the most popular cities, just within Asia, for such qualities as their arts scenes, bars, shopping, good value, and romantic potential. Related: 10 Best Cities in the World And while Kyoto may have garnered favor for its Zen ambience, other winners among Asia’s top 10 cities charmed readers for being the opposite of peaceful. One winner makes the most of its sometimes-notorious past.  Another is a business hub that dazzles readers with its extremes. And reader Camaran Pipes loves another top 10 winner, Bangkok, for being a little bit of both.  “Bangkok is fast and delicious, dirty and hot, relaxing and slow—whatever you want it to be,” she says. “It’s the chameleon of Asia, and it owns my heart.”
The World’s Best Hotel Service 2015
When Amber Gibson checked in at London’s The Goring Hotel this past June, she was encountered a common annoyance of travel: her room was not ready yet. “They graciously apologized and asked if they could ‘bother’ me to have a glass of champagne at the bar while I waited,” says the food and travel writer from Chicago. “Umm, yes—you can ‘bother’ me every day of the week with a glass of champagne.”  Gibson loved her “sumptuous suite,” she recalls, “but it was really the service that was most memorable.” Gibson wasn’t the only person to get such friendly treatment from The Goring: the Belgravia hotel made the top 10 among Travel + Leisure readers for the best hotel service in the world.  Among the top 20 winners (including a six-way tie for first place, and a four-way tie for No. 20), service goes far beyond helping you with your bags. A few winning hotels offer round-the-clock butler service, and several winners employ concierges who belong to the prestigious Les Clefs d’Or. One winning hotel in London even boasts that its staffers outnumber guests by two to one. But readers also applauded hotels that offer intangible service: friendly staffers who seem authentically warm, rather than merely polite. Certainly, The Goring did more to win Gibson’s loyalty than just ply her with bubbly.  After checking in, she realized she’d left a sweater at another hotel. She asked The Goring to give that property a heads-up that she would come to get it. “There was no need,” she says. “When I got back after lunch, it was already hanging in my closet. I don’t think I'd stay anywhere else in London now. The Goring really won my heart. ” 
The World's Best-Designed Hotels 2015
Maybe it’s that glittering chandelier hanging in the lobby, or the cool claw-foot tub in your hotel bathroom. “Aesthetics, and thoughtful details, have a lot to do with drawing guests back to a hotel,” says Heather Richardson, the marketing and editorial director at Jacada, a London-based safari and tour operator. Thanks to social media, though, such details can also be irresistible in terms of another kind of instant gratification.  “Travel has also become quite competitive,” Richardson admits. “People want to post photos that inspire their friends and family.” Whatever their motivations, Travel+Leisure readers clearly love hotels that tastefully stand out, either through tiny details or dramatic settings. In this year’s World’s Best Awards, magazine readers ranked hotels around the globe for such qualities as their excellent locations, onsite spas, good value and compelling designs. Some of the top 20 design winners are located in former castles (and one is even a former prison), meaning that years of history have shaped their aesthetics. Other winners use contemporary design to literally connect travelers to their environments, whether it’s a tree house in the Blue Ridge Mountains, or a bungalow’s glass coffee table that acts a lens into the South Pacific below. But all of them share a magical quality that dazzles travelers—even if those travelers never feel the need to share that experience on Instagram. Dena Roché felt the effects of one top 10-winner, South Carolina’s Inn at Palmetto Bluff, “the second I turned onto the property, and drove the weeping-willow-lined stretch to get to the hotel.” “I drive like Danica Patrick normally,” says the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based travel blogger, “but it was so beautiful I found myself inching along. The whitewash and neutral colors are soothing, and the outdoor rocking chairs will have you ‘porching,’ an inn tradition, after just one day. The design lulls you into tranquility.”
The World’s Most Accessible Airports 2015
Of her three hometown airports, D.C. resident Katie Stanton prefers Reagan—for travel, and even for dinner. When she comes home from a business trip, the Social Media Director at travel-planning platform Exploring.is says she often picks up pizza from local favorite & Pizza, which has an outpost in Terminal C. She also enjoys the airport’s A-list people-watching (recently she saw Mitt Romney), but mostly, she loves how close it is to the heart of the city. “I can get from my downtown apartment to my gate within 30 minutes,” says Stanton. “I'll pay up to $100 more to go in and out of DCA, as opposed to Dulles or BWI.” She’s not the only one: the D.C. area’s smallest major airport is the favorite for many Travel + Leisure readers, who ranked airports around the world as part of the magazine’s World’s Best survey. One category in the survey focused on airport location and access—how close the hub is to the city center, and how user-friendly it feels. Among the top 20—which includes 10 international airports, and 10 in the U.S.—one winning airport has a golf course next door, while another makes it easy to visit a global icon during a short layover. Several winners also have an intangible quality that just makes travel feel easier. Jennifer Aquino likes international top-10 winner Zurich because “making connections is easy. It’s unlike Frankfurt, which feels unfriendly and depressing, in the way that it’s laid out, its low ceilings and the lack of light.” But Zurich offers an aesthetic pick-me-up, says the Singapore-based education and career coach.  “It’s clean, bright and smart,” says Aquino. “I love passing by the shops and cafes after a long-haul flight. It’s a nice place to arrive, after feeling gross and groggy. Zurich is a pleasure.”
America’s Best Cities for Picnics
Jennifer Pearson-Smith packs a few vital tools when she embarks on a road trip: a vintage Pendleton blanket, a soft-sided cooler, a corkscrew and a cheese plane. “We’ve dined al fresco in such destinations as Sedona, Lake Tahoe and Napa,” says the Costa Mesa-Calif.-based social media consultant. “It’s so much fun to discover local markets when selecting picnic eats.” One of her favorite picnic cities—San Diego, where she has dined above the crashing waves at Sunset Cliffs— is also a favorite of Travel+Leisure readers. In the annual America's Favorite Cities survey, readers ranked 38 cities on such urban qualities as luxury shopping, cocktail lounges and cool food trucks. But to calculate which cities offer the best grassy dining, we looked at the more outdoor-feast-friendly rankings: parks and gardens, gourmet markets, epic sandwiches, accommodating weather, and perhaps the lovely accompaniment of wine. With or without a fine bottle, there is something magical about a picnic while traveling: picking up sandwiches, local tacos, or just some fresh bread and cheese (assuming you packed that cheese plane) and settling in for a fresh-air meal and people-watching in a city park. In some winning cities, the best picnic spots offer uniquely local settings, whether you’re next to a natural spring, in front of an iconic band shell, or in the shade of an 80-foot-tall shuttlecock. Picnicking can also make you feel more like a local—though it’s also important to know the local rules. Pearson-Smith, for instance, has learned that there’s no glass permitted in San Diego’s Balboa Park. “No picnic in San Diego would be complete without sampling a brew or two from the local craft beer scene,” she says, “so I stock up on versions from local breweries like Saint Archer and Ballast Point—in cans.”
America’s Best Cities for Barbecue
To find good barbecue while traveling, Michael Smith advises that you look for ambience—depending, of course, on how you define the word. “Look for dives that have been around for a while,” says the Missouri-based  healthcare marketing pro, who has sought out bucket-list barbecue joints all over the South and Midwest. “You can trust them for the best barbecue—because no one is going there for the atmosphere.” Case in point: the original Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que, one of Smith’s favorites, which is housed in a gas station. Travel+Leisure readers seem to have enjoyed refueling in Kansas City, too: they ranked the Missouri metropolis as a top contender for the nation’s best barbecue.   As part of this year’s America’s Favorite Cities survey, readers ranked 38 metro areas on a variety of refined features, from art galleries and antique stores to wine bars and thoughtfully, artfully smoked meats—no matter the setting. The top 20 barbecue cities still reveal some colorful diversity, from the dry rubs of Central Texas-style barbecue—often served “meat-market-style” on butcher-paper-lined trays—to the mustardy sauces of the Carolinas or the mopped-with-sauce pulled pork and barbecue pizza of Tennessee. (Purists take note: Because of the general parameters of the survey, some small-town barbecue meccas, like Lockhart, Tex., and Lexington, N.C., were not part of the survey.) With or without sauce—or even a view of fuel pumps—one intangible element may also enhance the barbecue experience. Sriram Srinivasan—a Plano, Texas-based blogger for travel site UPGRD.com—loves Lockhart Smokehouse in Dallas, where the not-so-luxurious atmosphere lets you break (white) bread with like-minded meat lovers. “It has a cafeteria-style line and a communal-style dining room,” he says, “so you sit family-style, and get to know your neighbors.”
These Are America’s 20 Most Cultured Cities 2015
When she first visited Washington, D.C. as a 12-year-old, Elizabeth Avery was blown away by two cultural landmarks—both of which were away from the National Mall. “To this day, I remember my wonder upon seeing the beautiful Islamic Center and the Neo-Gothic National Cathedral,” says the founder of travel site Solo Trekker 4 U. Today, the D.C. denizen and self-proclaimed “culture vulture” still gets a thrill discovering the city. Some of her favorite only-in-D.C. experiences, she says, include the often-overlooked embassies, which offer a lot of free events. “From Irish jigs to the Austrian Embassy's musical series, or Bulgarian folk dancers,” she says, “you can travel around 18 countries while saving on airfare.” Those dense layers of artistic and international culture made our nation’s capital one of the top cities for “culture vultures,” according to Travel + Leisure readers.  In the latest America’s Favorite Cities survey, readers ranked 38 cities on the kind of categories that, as Avery says, “give cities their unique vibrancy”: their art scenes and sense of history, as well as their theater communities, live music, and bookstores. Another factor that, for better or worse, contributed to the cultural atmosphere: some well-versed, even snooty, locals. And why not? In one top 20 city, you can hear concerts played on period instruments Beethoven would have used, and in another, you can watch the nation’s longest poetry reading—even if it’s in a dive bar. Great culture, after all, need not be limited to museums and concert halls. After a stimulating day of D.C. culture, Avery says she likes to head to Vienna—or the closest approximation. “I love the Kafé Leopold,” she says,  of the Viennese café in Georgetown, “for their authentic Sacher Torte.”
The 20 Quirkiest Cities in America
To Caitlin Sandburg, her hometown of San Francisco provides a safe haven—for oddballs. “Once you’ve been here long enough, nothing surprises you,” says the hospitality exec. “Whether it’s a naked person walking down the street, someone dressed in full drag, or ‘Burning Man’ types, no one really raises an eyebrow. Being a freak here is so normal.” Even so, according to Travel + Leisure readers, there are five cities in the nation that have more weird people than the City by the Bay. In this year’s America’s Favorite Cities survey—in which readers ranked 38 cities for features such as romance, thrift shops, craft beers and, indeed, quirky locals—the results show how a city can be nicely shaped by its kookiest denizens. One top five city, for instance, offers a hotel fashioned out of a former psychiatric hospital and donuts sprinkled with faux meth. Another winner is famed for its offbeat bars—like the one decorated for Christmas year round, or another that regularly holds armadillo races. Onward, to the cities with the most kooks per capita.
America's Most and Least Attractive People
Lauri Flaquer gets almost starstruck by people in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. “They’re tall with long, graceful limbs, which work well for climbing over mountains of snow,” gushes the owner of consulting firm Saltar Solutions, based in New York City. People in Minneapolis, Flaquer continues, “are blond, with big blue eyes that sparkle with delight—even over cheese curds.” No one is perfect. But according to Travel + Leisure readers, those Minnesotans come pretty close, ranking in the top 10 of the America’s Favorite Places survey for being attractive, as well as athletic and likable. Each year, readers rank major metropolitan areas in dozens of categories, including craft beers, luxury shops, lovely parks, and good-looking locals. In the attractive category, this year’s survey results saw some shake-ups. Some of the hipster winners from last year have faded in the eyes of the T+L community, which favored cities with a tendency toward sunshine, smiling residents, and serious style. One disqualifier, meanwhile, may be a weakness for team jerseys: the list of the 10 least attractive cities has an eerie overlap with the survey’s top 10 of enthusiastic sports fans. Indeed, “characterizing the ‘look’ of Pittsburgh locals is easy: black and gold,” says NYC public relations exec Mary Apesos, who has family in Steel City, which did not make the top 10 for stunners. “Steelers attire can be seen in every season,” she says, “while daytime mall-shopping or as eveningwear at a fancy dinner. There are no fashionistas—just fanatics.” Read on for the full results. And as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, if you disagree, make your point of view heard by voting in the America’s Favorite Places survey.
America's Snobbiest Cities
Who says New Yorkers are snobs? Not Travis Levius, a Big Apple photographer who has found that another city along the Northeast Corridor has more attitude.   “In D.C., it’s all about what you do,” he says. “You can be among New York City's elite if you're an artist, but in D.C., that might get you, at best, a look of ‘bless your little heart.’” Snobbery may indeed be in the eye—or ear—of the beholder. In the America’s Favorite Places survey, Travel + Leisure readers rated New Yorkers to be the snobbiest, with D.C. at No. 4 (perhaps they’d accuse Levius of harboring a hometown bias). It’s just one of the categories, including wine bars, museums, and cleanliness, in which voters evaluated 38 major metropolitan areas. Among the survey's snobbiest cities, some residents—like the hipsters in Boston or Portland, OR—perhaps just came off as intellectually, well, confident. Other cities take their specialties so seriously that it borders on pretension. In Seattle, your choice of coffee speaks volumes, while in San Francisco, someone might look down his nose if you don’t toss your Pellegrino bottle in the right bin. Certainly, in many top-scoring cities, the snobby label is only skin deep—if that. Phoenix-Scottsdale spa owner Heidi Lamar laughs at her hometown’s nickname of Snottsdale, and knows that even the most ostentatious locals must drop their guard at some point. “Last week I had a Maserati, a Ferrari and a Bentley in my spa parking lot, right next to the VWs, Hondas, and Fords,” she says. “But inside the spa, you couldn't tell which guests were which.” Find out which other cities make a snobby impression on visitors—and make your opinions heard by voting in the America’s Favorite Places survey.
America's Quirkiest Towns
Paul Stone loves the colorful locals he sees on Boulder, CO's downtown plaza, the no-cars-allowed Pearl Street Mall. "There's even one very flexible man," says the real estate agent, "who is about six feet tall, but can fold himself into a little box." Home to street performers, students, and spandex-clad athletes, "Boulder attracts a wide variety of people who live together in harmony," says Stone. That double-jointed blend is probably why the Colorado mountain town also made the top 20 for quirky locals, according to Travel + Leisure readers. They ranked hundreds of towns for such magnetic qualities as vibrant main streets, coffee bars, and an eco-friendly vibe. And while plenty of those features may contribute to a town's unique personality, the top 20 winners in the quirky category take it a step further. One highly ranked town is an unlikely hotbed for Tibetan monks, while another largely forgoes Valentine's Day to celebrate Charles Darwin instead. Asheville, NC, for instance, ranked highly for its booming craft beer industry and diverse dining scene—but here, "diverse" goes well beyond a few good places to eat pho. On his No Taste Like Home tour, Ashevillian Alan Muskat lets visitors forage in the woods for—and then sample—wild local delicacies like "fairy potatoes," which grow on vines, and reishi, known as the Mushroom of Immortality. "Asheville sits smack in the middle of the most biodiverse temperate bioregion on the planet," Muskat boasts. "So even our plants are freaky."
Can We Stop for a Snack Now? Melbourne Offers “Remote Control Tourists”
America's Most and Least Attractive People
When travelers from Seattle come to the desert, Heidi Lamar often thinks one thing: these people look fabulous. "Our aestheticians are always amazed at how great their skin is," says the owner of Spa Lamar in Scottsdale, AZ. Thanks partially to the fact that the skin-damaging sun stays behind Seattle's clouds much of the year, folks from the Pacific Northwest, she says, "have a natural, youthful glow that makes both men and women beautiful." Related: America's Most and Least Attractive People 2014 Perhaps it's why Seattle natives made the top 10 for good-looking locals, according to Travel + Leisure readers. The annual America's Favorite Cities survey asks readers to evaluate 35 major metropolitan areas on features like museums, street food, and the friendliness of residents. The survey allows for repeat voting, and some cities turned out the vote more than others. Vote for Your Favorite Towns in This Year's Survey This year's results reveal some bold choices in the category for attractive locals. Sun-kissed southern Californians, for instance, got shut out of the top 10, replaced by northern-city locals who often embrace a more hipster aesthetic. The nightclub-ready lookers of Miami and the Big Apple, meanwhile, got pushed aside for the more casual, corn-fed types from the Midwest. Of course, sex appeal is more than just skin deep. Sonita Lontoh, a tech exec from Silicon Valley, says that she finds that people from cities such as Portland, OR, and Chicago have an earthy magnetism. "They have an inner confidence that shines. You won't see Barbie-like, Baywatch babes inthese cities, but people who are comfortable in their own skins."
At Least It’s Not SpongeBob: Buddhist Fresco Restored in Cartoon-ish Style
Best Apps for Business Travelers
Logging thousands of miles annually but still feel like you’re the last to know about a delay? Flight+ puts all the info you need for a business trip—including personalized alerts for departure and gate changes—in an easy-to-navigate tabbed layout. Flight+ is the ultimate flight-tracking app—and one of the hundreds of apps we road-tested to help business travelers while on the clock. What did we find? First, that the big names in online travel planning, such as Kayak, TripAdvisor, and Priceline, continue to improve by offering a broader range of services and streamlining the user experience.Then there are innovators like the TripIt app, which makes it easy to track loyalty points and manage various travel reservations. Once you arrive in your destination, there are all kinds of clever services that can provide you with up-to-the-minute recommendations and tips. Read on for a cheat sheet of travel apps to keep on hand, whether you’re booking a flight seat assignment or navigating a new city.
Salem Witches Curse Shutdown
JFK Anniversary: Welcome to ConspiracyCon?
