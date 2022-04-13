Katie Lockhart

Katie Lockhart is a luxury travel and food journalist who lives out of her suitcase. She is also a copywriter and content creator for some of the world's biggest brands. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and many more. When she's not in front of her laptop, you can find her on the beach or at the nearest street food stall.



* 5+ years of experience working as a freelance writer

* Travels 365 days a year

* Traveled to over 50 countries and all seven continents

* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Fordham University