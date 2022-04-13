Katie Lockhart

Katie Lockhart is a luxury travel and food journalist who lives out of her suitcase. She is also a copywriter and content creator for some of the world's biggest brands. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and many more. When she's not in front of her laptop, you can find her on the beach or at the nearest street food stall.

* 5+ years of experience working as a freelance writer
* Travels 365 days a year
* Traveled to over 50 countries and all seven continents
* Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Fordham University
This Hotel on a Private Seychelles Island Has Its Own Runway for Stargazing
Article
The Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island is a remote escape with giant tortoises, a pretty lighthouse, and its own runway for stargazing.
Advertisement
I Went on a Luxury Safari With My Dad — Here's Why It's the Best Father-daughter Trip
Article
A luxury safari with the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti is the ultimate father-daughter vacation.
This Michelin-starred Restaurant in Greenland Might Just Be the Most Remote Place to Eat in the World
Article
Koks, the Faroe Islands' two Michelin star restaurant is moving to Greenland.
This Isolated, Idyllic Village in the Faroe Islands Is Also a Surprising Surf Destination
Article
This small, isolated village in the Faroe Islands is one of the best surf spots in the North Atlantic.
How to Plan the Ultimate Campervan Trip in Iceland, According to Someone Who Did It
Video
I spent three weeks traveling around Iceland in a campervan — here's what I learned along the way.
This Maldives Resort Hosts an Overnight Shipwreck Adventure — and It's Just for Kids
Article
It’s the adventure your kids didn’t know they needed.
I Stayed at 10 Resorts in the Maldives — Here’s What I Found in Paradise
Article
5 weeks, 10 resorts, one incredible trip.
Advertisement
4 Things to Know Before Your First Trip to the Maldives
Video
There can be few better places for social distancing than an overwater villa. If the islands are calling you more than ever before, here's how to do them right.
See the World’s Most Famous Landmarks From the Comfort of Your Room at These Perfectly Located Hotels
Article
With views like these, why even leave your room?
I Stayed at 10 Resorts in the Maldives — Here’s What I Found in Paradise
Article
5 weeks, 10 resorts, one incredible trip.
4 Things to Know Before Your First Trip to the Maldives
Video
There can be few better places for social distancing than an overwater villa. If the islands are calling you more than ever before, here's how to do them right.
See the World’s Most Famous Landmarks From the Comfort of Your Room at These Perfectly Located Hotels
Article
With views like these, why even leave your room?
How Coronavirus Helped This Full-time Traveler Rediscover the Power in Staying Still
Article
 A travel writer shares her experience being forced to sit still while on lockdown in Vietnam.
9 Incredible Private Villas in the Maldives That Hardly Seem Real (Video)
Video
These completely over the top properties take luxury vacations to the next level.
Advertisement
You Can Travel Solo and Still Enjoy an Overwater Bungalow — and This Maldives Resort Is Here to Prove It
Article
Oscars 2020 Travel Guide: Where to Go If You Love This Year’s Nominees
Article
A Buddhist Nun Will Rock You to Sleep During a ‘Sacred Nap’ at This Ultra-luxury Resort in Bali
Article
Avoid the Tourist Traffic in Iceland by Driving the Arctic Coast Way
Article
Australia's Waters Have More Than 8,000 Shipwrecks — Here Are the Coolest Ones to Dive to
Article
This Park in the South Australian Outback Will Make You Feel Like You're on Mars
Article
Forget Breakfast in Bed — Now You Can Have a Floating Breakfast Delivered to Your Hotel Pool
Article
Advertisement
This Icelandic Craft Beer Is Made From a Giant Whale Testicle (Video)
Article
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com