Katie James

Katie James is a writer, editor, and photographer. She was previously an assistant editor at Travel + Leisure and features and travel editor for Condé Nast Brides. Her passport includes stamps from Indonesia, Mexico, French Polynesia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Botswana. Along the way, she's reviewed countless five-star hotels, interviewed celebrities, swum with sharks, trekked with African bushmen, and more. Today, she creates content for publications such as Travel + Leisure, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Martha Stewart Weddings, Real Simple, Robb Report, Bloomberg, DuJour, Jetsetter, Philadelphia Style Weddings, Rosewood Conversations, Tripadvisor, and Traveler's Joy.



* 10+ years of experience as a lifestyle writer and editor

* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Georgetown University

* Received a certificate in publishing from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism