My Fabulous World: Coco Rocha
The budding designer and new mother has traveled the world as a model since she was 16 years old.
Tommy Hilfiger's Travel Uniform
The fashion designer and budding hotelier may be the embodiment of American style, but his outlook is entirely global.
I spent a lot of my childhood traveling abroad with my father and mother, mainly to India, which exposed me to different ways of life that have influenced my career as a fashion designer. For this reason, I like to take my daughters to destinations that offer them the chance to expand the ways in which they view the world, be it through the people they meet or the things that they see. During this trip, Ava, Tallulah, and I visited the Hamilton and St. George parishes of Bermuda—a warm, friendly, and polished island. At the same time, I was able to work with the annual local fashion festival, helping to mentor a group of young designers. It was a perfect adventure for the entire family, during which we explored the island's many caves; met amazing people like photographer Meredith Andrews and fashion-stylist-slash-creative-director Shiona Turini; experienced the incredible local culture; and tasted the yummiest food by chef Marcus Samuelsson, who recently opened his namesake restaurant, Marcus', at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. —As told to Katie James
With humid days fast approaching, it may be about time to rethink one’s beauty regimen—switching gears to a routine that combats the havoc wreaked by repeated sun, sand, and surf. Below, road-tested products proven to maintain healthy skin through every surf lesson, destination wedding, and sunset cocktail hour.
