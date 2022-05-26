Katie James

Katie James is a writer, editor, and photographer. She was previously an assistant editor at Travel + Leisure and features and travel editor for Condé Nast Brides. Her passport includes stamps from Indonesia, Mexico, French Polynesia, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and Botswana. Along the way, she's reviewed countless five-star hotels, interviewed celebrities, swum with sharks, trekked with African bushmen, and more. Today, she creates content for publications such as Travel + Leisure, Brides, Condé Nast Traveler, Martha Stewart Weddings, Real Simple, Robb Report, Bloomberg, DuJour, Jetsetter, Philadelphia Style Weddings, Rosewood Conversations, Tripadvisor, and Traveler's Joy.

* 10+ years of experience as a lifestyle writer and editor
* Received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Georgetown University
* Received a certificate in publishing from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism
My Fabulous World: Coco Rocha
Article
The budding designer and new mother has traveled the world as a model since she was 16 years old.
Tommy Hilfiger's Travel Uniform
Article
The fashion designer and budding hotelier may be the embodiment of American style, but his outlook is entirely global.
Travel Diary: Fashion Designer Rachel Roy in Bermuda
Gallery
I spent a lot of my childhood traveling abroad with my father and mother, mainly to India, which exposed me to different ways of life that have influenced my career as a fashion designer. For this reason, I like to take my daughters to destinations that offer them the chance to expand the ways in which they view the world, be it through the people they meet or the things that they see. During this trip, Ava, Tallulah, and I visited the Hamilton and St. George parishes of Bermuda—a warm, friendly, and polished island. At the same time, I was able to work with the annual local fashion festival, helping to mentor a group of young designers. It was a perfect adventure for the entire family, during which we explored the island's many caves; met amazing people like photographer Meredith Andrews and fashion-stylist-slash-creative-director Shiona Turini; experienced the incredible local culture; and tasted the yummiest food by chef Marcus Samuelsson, who recently opened his namesake restaurant, Marcus', at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. —As told to Katie James
11 Beauty Essentials to Bring on Every Beach Getaway
Article
With humid days fast approaching, it may be about time to rethink one’s beauty regimen—switching gears to a routine that combats the havoc wreaked by repeated sun, sand, and surf. Below, road-tested products proven to maintain healthy skin through every surf lesson, destination wedding, and sunset cocktail hour.
Outlander's Sam Heughan on Actor's Nomadism, Scotland, and His Travel Bucket List
Article
Nyakio Kamoche Grieco's Kenyan-Inspired Beauty Brand
Article
Hotel Spas to Visit Now: U Spa Barrière Shiseido
Article
Anti-Aging Products Sourced From France
Article
Fall-in-the-City Beauty Essentials
Article
Hotel Spas to Visit Now: Guerlain Spa
Article
Our New Favorite Destination-Inspired Fragrances
Article
Backstage Beauty at Tibi SS15
Article
Backstage Beauty at Ann Yee SS15
Article
Shopping in Amsterdam
Article
T+L asked Amsterdam’s tastemakers to show us around town—here are our favorite spots to browse and bargain.
Shopping in Buenos Aires
Article
T+L asked Buenos Aires’s tastemakers to show us around town—here are our favorite spots to browse and bargain.
Summer Beach Essentials, Part 2
Article
Loews Hotels and FIAT Announce New Partnership
Article
New Book "Tokyo Adorned" Celebrates Japanese Street Style
Article
“Archtober” Celebrates Design and Architecture in New York City
Article
Call for Entries: 2014 Travel + Leisure Design Awards
Article
