Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson is a Montana native who moved to New York City at age 18 to study marketing and cultural diversity. She got her start interning at Time Warner Cable's NY1 News and the largest newspaper in the Hamptons before working at a PR firm, where she became the first employee in the company's history to book herself on TV (NBC LA, Fox NY, ABC Chicago) and represent clients (American Express, Keurig, Sketchers, Dyson, Airbnb) in a two-minute live segment.

Katie later moved to Nicaragua to work for a Condé Nast Top Traveler Specialist. She continued to explore her love of travel by spending two years globetrotting across five continents while contributing to major media outlets and freelancing as a media relations strategist for clients like Rent.com, Godiva, and Sweet Earth Foods. Today, you can find her bylines in USA Today, The Sunday Times, Esquire, Outside, New York Post, and Travel + Leisure, among others.

* 8+ years of experience working in media, marketing, and public relations
* Received a bachelor's degree in marketing from St. John's University, The Peter J. Tobin College of Business
Cape Town Travel Guide
Article
Costa Rica Travel Guide
Article
Botswana Doesn't Care If You See the Big Five — and That's What Makes It Such a Special Safari Destination
Article
Botswana puts its animals before its tourists, creating in turn a better experience for everyone.
Lisbon Travel Guide
Article
I Tried One of Those 'Work From Hotel' Packages in Cape Town — Here's What It Was Really Like
Article
I turned a layover into a working vacation during COVID. Here's what to know if you've been thinking of taking your remote work on the road.
How I Use Tinder to Find Local Hidden Gems All Over the World
Article
For some, Tinder is a hookup app. But for users like me, it's how you meet locals and like-minded travelers.
How Going on a Yoga Retreat During the Pandemic Taught Me to Breathe Again
Article
Nicaragua's remote Costa Dulce ecolodge hosts week-long yoga and surf retreats year-round. This is what it's like to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
11 Transformative Retreats for the Woman With Wellness on Her Mind
Video
Book them now before they sell out.
Costa Rica Is Welcoming American Travelers — Here's What It's Like to Visit During COVID-19
Article
I took a pandemic-era trip to Costa Rica for a dose of pura vida. Here's what to know if you're planning a vacation of your own.
I Went to an All-inclusive Ranch During the Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like
Article
At Montana's Ranch at Rock Creek, expect cows instead of crowds.
There's Never Been a Better Time to Spot Wolves in Yellowstone — Here's How to See Them
Article
Nathan Varley, founder of Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, is leading wolf watchers on the national park trip of a lifetime.
This Hotel Turned Its Spa Into a Massive Master Suite With a Floatation Room, Sauna, and Indoor-outdoor Fireplaces
Article
When COVID-19 shut down Rio do Prado's spa, the hotel came up with a brilliant idea for the space.
See Elephants From Your Plunge Pool by Day and Stargaze by Night at Zambia's New Luxury Safari Camp
Article
Zambia's most luxurious safari camp, Puku Ridge, is officially open and bringing game-changing amenities to the bush.
Everything at This New Utah Hotel Is Designed With Dogs in Mind — but Humans Are Welcome, Too (Video)
Video
