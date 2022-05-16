Katie Jackson

Katie Jackson is a Montana native who moved to New York City at age 18 to study marketing and cultural diversity. She got her start interning at Time Warner Cable's NY1 News and the largest newspaper in the Hamptons before working at a PR firm, where she became the first employee in the company's history to book herself on TV (NBC LA, Fox NY, ABC Chicago) and represent clients (American Express, Keurig, Sketchers, Dyson, Airbnb) in a two-minute live segment.



Katie later moved to Nicaragua to work for a Condé Nast Top Traveler Specialist. She continued to explore her love of travel by spending two years globetrotting across five continents while contributing to major media outlets and freelancing as a media relations strategist for clients like Rent.com, Godiva, and Sweet Earth Foods. Today, you can find her bylines in USA Today, The Sunday Times, Esquire, Outside, New York Post, and Travel + Leisure, among others.



* 8+ years of experience working in media, marketing, and public relations

* Received a bachelor's degree in marketing from St. John's University, The Peter J. Tobin College of Business