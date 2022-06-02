Katie Hammel

Katie Hammel has been a freelance travel writer since 2007, contributing to publications around the world and working as a copywriter and editor for brands including Airbnb and Tripadvisor. She's currently the content marketing director for Scott's Cheap Flights. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and two cats, but dreams of running away to a farmhouse in Iceland, her favorite country (she's visited 8 times and counting).



* 15+ years of experience as a travel writer

* Produces an award-winning newsletter for Scott's Cheap Flights