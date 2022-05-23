Katie Fish

Katie Fish is a former fashion market editor at Travel + Leisure. Before joining T+L, she was a freelance market assistant for Glamour and an intern at Editorialist. She is currently the associate creative producer at Theory.

* Received a bachelor's degree in advertising and communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology
* Studied fashion journalism at London Metropolitan University
The Best Men's Travel Pants for Every Type of Trip
As wonderful and rewarding as traveling is, it can definitely provide some uncomfortable moments. We have all been sandwiched on a packed international flight sitting for hours on end, only to get up and find that the knees on your trousers are now saggy. Sometimes you get caught in an unexpected rainstorm that leaves you and your pants soaked while you're hours away from the hotel. Other times, you're on an all-day hike with temperatures that range from scorching hot in the afternoon to freezing as soon as the sun has set. The best way to handle these situations — and a myriad of others that can happen when you're away from the convenience of home — is to be prepared by investing in a pair of comfortable pants for travel.  These Are the 13 Best Men's Travel Pants:  Best Design: Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme Best Work Pants: TravisMathew Level Up Slim Fit Pants Best Athletic Pants: Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant Best Joggers: Vuori Sunday Jogger Sweatpants Best With Security Zippers: Mountain Hardwear AP Pant Best Wear-anywhere Pants: Columbia Men's Men's Flex ROC Pants Best Jeans: Bonobos Extra Stretch Travel Jeans Best Dress Pants: Theory Zaine Pant in Neoteric Best Moisture-repellent: Eddie Bauer Horizon Guide Chino Pant Best Chinos: Bonobos Original Stretch Washed Chino Best for Everyday: Mack Weldon Radius Pant Best Sweatpants in Disguise: Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex Best for Hiking: L.L.Bean Cresta Mountain Pants Related: The Most Comfortable Travel Shoes for Men Travel pants are offered in various shapes and silhouettes, with each pair providing features that make travel easier. While lightweight pants are an essential for packing, they also help with breathability and will give you a better range of motion. Many pants offer water-resistant or quick-drying properties, too, so you can stay comfortable even when the weather is less than desirable. Security pockets are an added bonus for regions at risk for pickpocketing, and some pants have the look of a dress pant, so you can easily wear them during business travel. Keep reading to learn more about the 13 best travel pants for men, including everything from joggers to dress pants to hiking pants from popular brands like Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, and Bonobos.
