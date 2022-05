Katie Fish

We all have that pair of pants we reserve for a long day of traveling — one that isn’t too tight, has a bit of stretch, and is cute enough for the grand arrival at your final destination. Some swear by traveling in denim for its versatility, while others will only wear their joggers for comfort (thank you, athleisure trend). But some people, like model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, choose compression leggings. Kloss told us that changing into on a pair of compression tights is the first thing she does after boarding the plane for a long flight. Plane 15 Cozy Cardigans to Keep You From Freezing on a We've all heard of the negative effects sitting still for an extended period of time can have on your body, whether it's at an office job or on a transcontinental travel day. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention , anyone traveling for more than four hours by plane, train, car, or otherwise, may be at a higher risk of developing a blood clot, and there are several factors that increase this risk, too, such as pregnancy or the use of estrogen-containing birth control. You should take care to stretch regularly, walk in the aisles when the fasten seat belts sign is off, drink lots of water, and if you're at a higher risk, wear compression leggings. Similar to compression socks , these pants are designed to compress the legs, core, and ankles in specific areas to aid in circulation and keep your limbs from swelling — from takeoff to landing. They can also be versatile as part of your travel wardrobe. Layer them under a tunic for a day of shopping and gallery hopping, and then pair them with your favorite trainers for a scenic run. The compression will also help with recovery after a workout, whether it be a bike tour or a hilly hike. Read on to see our recommendations for the best women's compression leggings on the market.