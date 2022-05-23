Katie Fish

As wonderful and rewarding as traveling is, it can definitely provide some uncomfortable moments. We have all been sandwiched on a packed international flight sitting for hours on end, only to get up and find that the knees on your trousers are now saggy. Sometimes you get caught in an unexpected rainstorm that leaves you and your pants soaked while you're hours away from the hotel. Other times, you're on an all-day hike with temperatures that range from scorching hot in the afternoon to freezing as soon as the sun has set. The best way to handle these situations — and a myriad of others that can happen when you're away from the convenience of home — is to be prepared by investing in a pair of comfortable pants for travel. These Are the 13 Best Men's Travel Pants: Best Design: Lululemon ABC Classic-Fit Pant 32" Warpstreme Best Work Pants: TravisMathew Level Up Slim Fit Pants Best Athletic Pants: Outdoor Voices Rectrek Pant Best Joggers: Vuori Sunday Jogger Sweatpants Best With Security Zippers: Mountain Hardwear AP Pant Best Wear-anywhere Pants: Columbia Men's Men's Flex ROC Pants Best Jeans: Bonobos Extra Stretch Travel Jeans Best Dress Pants: Theory Zaine Pant in Neoteric Best Moisture-repellent: Eddie Bauer Horizon Guide Chino Pant Best Chinos: Bonobos Original Stretch Washed Chino Best for Everyday: Mack Weldon Radius Pant Best Sweatpants in Disguise: Gap Everyday Easy Pant with GapFlex Best for Hiking: L.L.Bean Cresta Mountain Pants Related: The Most Comfortable Travel Shoes for Men Travel pants are offered in various shapes and silhouettes, with each pair providing features that make travel easier. While lightweight pants are an essential for packing, they also help with breathability and will give you a better range of motion. Many pants offer water-resistant or quick-drying properties, too, so you can stay comfortable even when the weather is less than desirable. Security pockets are an added bonus for regions at risk for pickpocketing, and some pants have the look of a dress pant, so you can easily wear them during business travel. Keep reading to learn more about the 13 best travel pants for men, including everything from joggers to dress pants to hiking pants from popular brands like Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, and Bonobos.
Advertisement
These versatile socks help promote blood flow and keep your feet warm — no chilly flights.
It was Tata Harper — entrepreneur and queen of the green beauty movement — who first introduced me to the brilliance of travel wraps. After she showed off her luxurious cashmere shawl during a T+L Carry-on shoot, I immediately went out and bought one of my own. And life has never been the same (just kidding — sort of). Scarves, blankets, ponchos, and capes all technically fall under the travel wrap umbrella. While packing one of these might not actually change your life — it will enhance the way you travel. Wraps are not only a stylish addition to any outfit, but they're also amazing multitaskers. They can be used as blankets on cold planes and as neck pillows when rolled up for long rides. They're also sheets on overnight trains and head covers on drizzly days. Related:These Super-comfy Ugg Boots, Sneakers, and Heels Are All on Sale Right Now Of course, you don't have to be on the road to make use of a cozy wrap. I keep my White + Warren travel shrug at my desk, so I can stay snug in freezing conference rooms. But I always take it with me when I leave for a trip — whether it's a weekend jaunt to the Hamptons or a 24-hour-flight to Bangkok. Below, our list of the best wraps for travel. From the warmest to the most stylish, we’ve got a pick for every type of traveler.
Vacations are a time for exploring, learning, and experiencing things you never thought possible. So when it comes time to pack your bags and jet off to somewhere new, the last thing you want to fuss over is your wardrobe, least of all your footwear options. Since you’re packing outfits for many different days and completely varying activities, choosing which shoes to bring can be a struggle. If you’re a chronic over-packer, you already know this plight. Related: 19 Comfy, Travel-friendly Shoes Made for Walkin' The easiest packing solution is to bring a pair of shoes that goes with everything in your wardrobe — or at least most of it. Sticking to neutral colors like black, brown, gray, white, or navy is always a smart way to go, but metallic and blush tones are also surprisingly practical options. These can be worn with darker colors like black trousers for a fun pop, with denim pants for a more casual activity, or with earthy tones for an unexpected pairing. Also bring classic silhouettes with no bells or whistles — I’m looking at you, sequin lovers. Related:Here’s the Key to Making Packing Less Stressful Read on to see our favorite neutral shoes that will go with just about everything in your suitcase.
We all have that pair of pants we reserve for a long day of traveling — one that isn’t too tight, has a bit of stretch, and is cute enough for the grand arrival at your final destination. Some swear by traveling in denim for its versatility, while others will only wear their joggers for comfort (thank you, athleisure trend). But some people, like model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, choose compression leggings. Kloss told us that changing into on a pair of compression tights is the first thing she does after boarding the plane for a long flight. Related:15 Cozy Cardigans to Keep You From Freezing on a Plane We've all heard of the negative effects sitting still for an extended period of time can have on your body, whether it's at an office job or on a transcontinental travel day. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone traveling for more than four hours by plane, train, car, or otherwise, may be at a higher risk of developing a blood clot, and there are several factors that increase this risk, too, such as pregnancy or the use of estrogen-containing birth control. You should take care to stretch regularly, walk in the aisles when the fasten seat belts sign is off, drink lots of water, and if you're at a higher risk, wear compression leggings. Similar to compression socks, these pants are designed to compress the legs, core, and ankles in specific areas to aid in circulation and keep your limbs from swelling — from takeoff to landing. They can also be versatile as part of your travel wardrobe. Layer them under a tunic for a day of shopping and gallery hopping, and then pair them with your favorite trainers for a scenic run. The compression will also help with recovery after a workout, whether it be a bike tour or a hilly hike. Read on to see our recommendations for the best women's compression leggings on the market.
Planning which footwear to pack for a winter getaway can be a challenge, especially when your go-to travel shoes don’t protect against weather extremes like rain, sleet, or snow. Related:The Most Comfortable Boots for Travel, According to a Podiatrist So we pulled together a list of the toughest, warmest, and most packable boots out there. Read on to see which shoes are your best bets for winter hiking, full-leg coverage, and more.
Nothing pegs a tourist more quickly than a chunky pair of athletic sneakers. You can spot them from a mile away, and they can take an otherwise neutral look from cool traveler to dorky out-of-towner almost immediately. Sure, they may be comfortable shoes for walking, but who wants to look like you got separated from a tour group when you could be blending in with the locals? For your next vacation, leave your clunkers at home and instead pack a pair of sneakers that look like dress shoes. Thanks to a recent resurgence of sneaker culture, styles are getting sleeker every day. Related:The Best Men’s Travel Pants for Every Type of Trip Men’s dress sneakers offer a blend of comfort, style, and sophistication that your average tennis shoes lack. Wear them while in transit for their comfort, but keep them on when you get to your destination for their fashionable appeal. Worn with shorts or jeans during the day, dress sneakers give a polished casual daywear look. With a suit in the evening for an event like a wedding, graduation, or even a nice dinner out, they'll give an easy-yet-cool vibe that will leave your feet feeling happy at the end of the night. Read on to see our picks for the most comfortable dress sneaker styles — they’ll easily become your new go-to pair of travel shoes.
Advertisement
Traveling isn’t always glamorous. The odds are stacked against you when you’re planted in the middle seat of a packed red-eye, hoping with all your might that your checked bag made the connection with you. Arriving at your destination looking sharp — as if you didn’t even have to travel — can prove to be quite a challenge, especially when you're heading straight into a professional setting or attending an event where you'll need to look put-together. And a quick post-flight bathroom change doesn’t always do the trick. That’s why a travel-ready suit is an absolute essential for this kind of occasion. Related:10 Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men As fabrication technology advances, many designers are now creating suits with globetrotters in mind. You no longer need to worry about meticulously packing your suit into your checked bag — or having to sacrifice your go-to carry-on for a garment bag — because many of these suits are wrinkle-resistant. These jackets and pants pack features like extra-stretch wool and memory-molding fabric that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking good for the long haul. Whether you are traveling for business, a wedding, or just packing for a special night out, we've rounded up the best suits for the journey.
We all dream of vacationing like the stylish elite, with the perfect outfit for every occasion that also looks effortlessly chic. How do they make it look so easy? Take a cue from Natalie Kingham, who has it down pat. As the buying director at MATCHESFASHION.COM, London-based Kingham has spearheaded some of the most covetable collaborations and launches with brands from all over the globe. This spring she is traveling to the eclectic city of Marrakech. “I just love it there, it is guaranteed sunshine and not too far from London,” she said. For this particular trip, we sat down to discuss what’s on her packing list. Here are Kingham’s must-have items.