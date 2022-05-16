Katie Chang

Katie Chang is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. After writing her master's thesis on the emergent American male grooming trend at Georgetown University, she moved to Williamsburg to open Miomia, an apothecary. Since closing the shop in 2015, she's been traveling and writing full-time. Her work has been published in Forbes, Travel + Leisure, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Food & Wine, Town & Country, and more.
Bariloche Is Patagonia's Most Charming Town — Here's Everything You Need to Know to Plan Your Trip
Here's When the Cherry Blossoms Will Peak in Washington, D.C. — and the Best Places to See Them
Make the most of your time in the nation’s capital when the city is painted in pink.
Delicious Food, Designer Hotels, and More Are Waiting for You in Portland, Oregon
You can’t go wrong in Portland.
Nevis Has Always Been an Escape for Celebrities and Royalty - Here Why You Should Visit, Too
It’s not easy to get to, but it’s well worth the journey.
D.C. Is Turning Pink: Here's Where to Stay, Shop, and Eat During Cherry Blossom Season
The capital is turning pink.
Why Alexandria, Virginia Should Be Your Next Winter Road Trip
Quaint and charming, Alexandria needs to be on your bucket list. 
Maryland’s Most Charming Town Is Where Big City Cool Meets Small Town America
From quaint bookstores to contemporary fine dining, Easton has the best of both worlds. 
Forget the Hamptons, the North Fork Is the Laid-back End-of-summer Escape You Need Right Now
From celebrated wineries to boutique inns, the North Fork is calling your name.
Philadelphia Is Having a Hotel and Restaurant Boom — From Suites in the Sky to a Hoagie Omakase
Philadelphia Is Having a Hotel and Restaurant Boom — From Suites in the Sky to a Hoagie Omakase
Downtown Los Angeles Is Having a Moment — Here’s What to Experience in the Booming Neighborhood
