Katie Chang

Katie Chang is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. After writing her master's thesis on the emergent American male grooming trend at Georgetown University, she moved to Williamsburg to open Miomia, an apothecary. Since closing the shop in 2015, she's been traveling and writing full-time. Her work has been published in Forbes, Travel + Leisure, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Esquire, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Food & Wine, Town & Country, and more.