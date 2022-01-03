Kathryn Romeyn is a travel and design journalist living in Los Angeles and Bali and contributing to Travel + Leisure, Architectural Digest, The Hollywood Reporter, AFAR, and many more. She co-hosts Conscious Traveler, a podcast inspiring meaningful exploration through stories of culture, conservation, and community. Kathryn packs her Canon DSLR for every trip and seeks out remarkable landscapes and wildlife, Neapolitan-style pizza, and long, left-handed waves.