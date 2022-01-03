Kathryn Romeyn

Happiness expert Gretchen Rubin offers tips for maximizing fun and minimizing tension based on the four tendencies outlined in her quiz.
Travelers tend to arrive in a destination with a packed itinerary, but as I found out, the magic at Mexico's Playa Viva eco resort happens in the moments that are unplanned.
With outstanding surf, local seafood, wondrous wellness, and vibrant wildlife — not to mention luxury resorts — this Pacific Coast destination is endless summer embodied.
Piazza Venezia, Church of Santa Maria di Loreto and Church of the Holy Name of Mary at the Forum Trajan in Rome.
From relaxing escapes with your super-portable infant to deep cultural immersions upon college graduation, here are exciting travel ideas for families with children at any stage.
Taking a nursing three-month-old baby to wine country may sound misguided, but as I experienced firsthand, it's actually a great idea — especially with advance planning and managed expectations.
At four and five months old, we took our baby girl on two glamping adventures — one in a tiny cabin near Big Bear, California, and another in a platform tent resort in the Adirondacks.