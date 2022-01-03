Kathryn Romeyn

Kathryn Romeyn is a travel and design journalist living in Los Angeles and Bali and contributing to Travel + Leisure, Architectural Digest, The Hollywood Reporter, AFAR, and many more. She co-hosts Conscious Traveler, a podcast inspiring meaningful exploration through stories of culture, conservation, and community. Kathryn packs her Canon DSLR for every trip and seeks out remarkable landscapes and wildlife, Neapolitan-style pizza, and long, left-handed waves.
How Knowing Your Personality Type Can Help You Plan a Better Trip, According to an Expert
Article
Happiness expert Gretchen Rubin offers tips for maximizing fun and minimizing tension based on the four tendencies outlined in her quiz.
This Coastal Mexican City Has Gorgeous New Tree Houses for an Off-the-grid Stay
Article
Travelers tend to arrive in a destination with a packed itinerary, but as I found out, the magic at Mexico's Playa Viva eco resort happens in the moments that are unplanned.
Why Riviera Nayarit Is Mexico's Hottest Winter Destination
Video
With outstanding surf, local seafood, wondrous wellness, and vibrant wildlife — not to mention luxury resorts — this Pacific Coast destination is endless summer embodied.
The Best Destination to Take Your Kids at Each Age — From Infants to College Graduates
Video
From relaxing escapes with your super-portable infant to deep cultural immersions upon college graduation, here are exciting travel ideas for families with children at any stage.
What It's Really Like to Do Wine Country With an Infant, According to a New Mom
Article
Taking a nursing three-month-old baby to wine country may sound misguided, but as I experienced firsthand, it's actually a great idea — especially with advance planning and managed expectations.
I Went Glamping With My Infant Daughter — Here's What I Learned
Article
At four and five months old, we took our baby girl on two glamping adventures — one in a tiny cabin near Big Bear, California, and another in a platform tent resort in the Adirondacks.
Bali Travel Guide
Article
LAX Is About to Open What May Be the Most Luxurious Lounge a US Airport Has Ever Seen
Video
Thanks to PS and their sumptuous new lounge, The Salon, flying stress-free and ultra-comfortably is actually possible post-COVID. 
