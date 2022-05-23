Kathryn O'Shea-Evans

Kathryn O'Shea-Evans is an author, journalist, and editor based in Colorado's Front Range. A contributing editor at House Beautiful magazine, her bylines frequently appear in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and numerous other publications. Kathryn is a former senior editor at the Hearst Design Group and associate editor at Travel + Leisure. She has appeared as a guest lifestyle expert on Today, The Meredith Vieira Show, The Travel Channel, CBS, The Weather Channel, Fox & Friends, and MSNBC. She is the author of "Veranda: Elements of Beauty" (October 2020), "Veranda: A Room of One's Own" (April 2019), and many co-authored titles for Rizzoli New York.

* Instructor at the Columbia Publishing Course, at Columbia University's School of Journalism
* Received a master's degree in journalism from Harvard University's Extension School
* A member of the Rocky Mountain Harvard University Club, the Denver Women's Press Club (founded in 1898), and a certified Weeki Wachee mermaid
