Kathleen Squires

Kathleen Squires is an award-winning food and travel writer whose work spans book, blog, newsprint, and glossy, appearing regularly in The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, Food & Wine, Saveur, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Serious Eats, and many other publications. She is the co-author of the cookbooks "The Coolhaus Ice Cream Book;" "The Quick Six Fix;" "The Journey;" and "The Book of Greens." As the co-producer of the documentary film "James Beard: America's First Foodie," she was nominated for an Emmy Award along with the entire 2017 American Masters season for best documentary series. She is also the co-producer of an upcoming film about the legendary SoHo restaurant Raoul's. Kathleen also co-owns, with her husband Ronnie, a private dining venue, Chef's Dinner Table in Manhattan where she operates the popular Read The Room literary salon. Kathleen has lived in London, Buenos Aires, and Tokyo, but New York City is where she calls home.



* Three-time winner of an International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) Award

* James Beard Foundation Award nominee

* Emmy nominee

* Won Les Dames Escoffier International's M.F.K Fisher Award for Excellence in Culinary