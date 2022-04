Kathleen Ferraro

Kathleen Ferraro is a Los Angeles-based (and Minnesota-raised) science writer and editor who loves to learn about the environments and ecosystems behind the travel destination. Besides Travel + Leisure, she's written about science, health, and the outdoors for Outside, Backpacker, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing or crossing a national park off of her bucket list, she's snuggling her old dog Papa.



* Received a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University