Katherine Wolkoff

Katherine Wolkoff is an artist focusing on the natural world and how humans' relationship to the land affects climate change and the future of the planet. Over the last 20 years, she has investigated these connections through multiple, long-term photographic projects. Wolkoff has an extensive editorial and advertising photography career. She has regularly photographed features around the world, including cover stories for Travel + Leisure. She is also a regular contributor to The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, and more. Katherine's work has been shown in exhibitions nationally and internationally including the QPN Festival in France; Aperture Gallery in New York; and Palais de Tokyo in France. Her works are included in the collections of the Addison Gallery of Art, the Norton Museum of Art, and the Yale University Library. She lives in Brooklyn.



* 20+ years of experience as an editorial photographer

* Received a bachelor's degree in American History from Barnard College

* Received a master's degree in photography from Yale University

* Assistant professor of photography at Parsons, The New School