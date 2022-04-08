Katherine Alex Beaven

Katherine Alex Beaven is a writer and photographer covering travel, food, and culture. She spent six years working in the music industry where she toured with bands, wrote for a music zine in Southern California, put on shows, and worked at record labels. In 2012, after an adventurous three-year stint traveling solo around the globe, she happily made the transition into travel, food, and culture writing. She has lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia, and currently calls Los Angeles home.

Alex's work has appeared in Vice, TripSavvy, Lonely Planet, USA Today, Fodor's Travel, Atlas Obscura, Wine Enthusiast, Islands, Cruise Critic, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Time Out, Edible Manhattan, and more. She also produces branded and marketing content for corporate lifestyle clients.

* 10+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and photographer
* 3+ years spent traveling solo around the globe
* Currently working on a children's travel book
* Received a bachelor's degree in psychology, with an emphasis in neuroscience and psychobiology
Is It Safe to Fly Right Now? Here's What Experts Have to Say
Video
We spoke with medical, aviation, and travel experts to answer the question of whether or not it’s safe to fly during the pandemic. The answer is complicated, full of caveats, and, ultimately, a personal decision.
You Can Buy Out This Incredible Safari Lodge in South Africa — and Get Unprecedented Access to Wildlife
Article
Right this way for backyard bushwalks, uncrowded game drives, and a behind-the-scenes ticket to rhino conservation.
China’s Futuristic New ‘Train Station in the Forest’ Is Half Park, Half Railway Station
Article
MAD Architects is building a beautiful new "Train Station in the Forest" in Jiaxing, China, set to be completed this year.
This French Chateau Comes With Stunning Vineyard Views, a Michelin-rated Restaurant, Your Own Custom Wine Blend, and More
Article
You and 33 of your friends can buy out this stunning French chateau for $7,900 a night — here’s what it includes.
I Took an Overnight Train During the Pandemic — Here's What I Learned
Article
After taking Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Portland to Los Angeles during the pandemic, one traveler shares her experience of the 30-hour journey.
You Can Buy Out This Gorgeous Caribbean Hotel for Less Than $3,000 a Night — Here's What It Includes
Article
This just might be the best buyout deal in the Caribbean.
These Dining Gift Cards Increase in Value Over Time, so You'll Have More Money to Spend Once Restaurants and Bars Reopen (Video)
Video
Invest in the future of your favorite restaurants and bars.
