Katherine Alex Beaven

Katherine Alex Beaven is a writer and photographer covering travel, food, and culture. She spent six years working in the music industry where she toured with bands, wrote for a music zine in Southern California, put on shows, and worked at record labels. In 2012, after an adventurous three-year stint traveling solo around the globe, she happily made the transition into travel, food, and culture writing. She has lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia, and currently calls Los Angeles home.



Alex's work has appeared in Vice, TripSavvy, Lonely Planet, USA Today, Fodor's Travel, Atlas Obscura, Wine Enthusiast, Islands, Cruise Critic, The Points Guy, Thrillist, Time Out, Edible Manhattan, and more. She also produces branded and marketing content for corporate lifestyle clients.



* 10+ years of experience working as a writer, editor, and photographer

* 3+ years spent traveling solo around the globe

* Currently working on a children's travel book

* Received a bachelor's degree in psychology, with an emphasis in neuroscience and psychobiology