Katherine Alex Beaven

We spoke with medical, aviation, and travel experts to answer the question of whether or not it’s safe to fly during the pandemic. The answer is complicated, full of caveats, and, ultimately, a personal decision.
You Can Buy Out This Incredible Safari Lodge in South Africa — and Get Unprecedented Access to Wildlife
Right this way for backyard bushwalks, uncrowded game drives, and a behind-the-scenes ticket to rhino conservation.
MAD Architects is building a beautiful new "Train Station in the Forest" in Jiaxing, China, set to be completed this year.
This French Chateau Comes With Stunning Vineyard Views, a Michelin-rated Restaurant, Your Own Custom Wine Blend, and More
You and 33 of your friends can buy out this stunning French chateau for $7,900 a night — here’s what it includes.
After taking Amtrak's Coast Starlight train from Portland to Los Angeles during the pandemic, one traveler shares her experience of the 30-hour journey.
You Can Buy Out This Gorgeous Caribbean Hotel for Less Than $3,000 a Night — Here's What It Includes
This just might be the best buyout deal in the Caribbean.
These Dining Gift Cards Increase in Value Over Time, so You'll Have More Money to Spend Once Restaurants and Bars Reopen (Video)
Invest in the future of your favorite restaurants and bars.