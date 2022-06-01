Kate van den Boogert

Kate moved to Paris from Melbourne back in 2000, and still gets a kick out of doing a circuit of the Concorde on her scooter, paying 7 Euros for a good bottle of red, and catching the Eurostar to London at 11:30 a.m. and arriving in time for lunch. She is founding director of indie city guide publisher Gogo City Guides that produces biannual, new-gen guides (print and digital) to Paris and London. She lives on the sketchy side of the Butte Montmartre with her husband Gilles, daughter Lee, and chien Wookie.