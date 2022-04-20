Kate Bratskeir

The older we get, the more precious time spent with our favorite people becomes. This is reason enough to champion a girls’ trip — a special sojourn away from the routine of daily life to just have fun with the humans who make you laugh that ugly laugh only a small portion of people who know you have seen. Whether it’s a bachelorette party, a divorce celebration or a just-because getaway, these are the cities around the country guaranteed to show your group a grand old time.